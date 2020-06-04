The summer lunch program will begin Monday, June 8. It features free bundled breakfast and lunch meals to go for children age 18 or younger. You do not need to attend Hutchinson Public Schools.
Meal pick up times are:
- 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays at Park Elementary, 100 Glen St. Pick up behind the school in the bus lane and
- 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Pick upin the back of the school at door 13. Enter from the east parking lot.
To order meals, use the Summer Feeding Student Meal order form that is available at the Hutchinson School District website: isd423.org. The form is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.
No meals will be served the week of June 29-July 3.
Volunteers are needed to help with the summer lunch program. To help or for more information, email Jennifer Wicklund at jennifer.wicklund@isd423.org.