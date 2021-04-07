Residents in the area of the Hutchinson Recreation Center and motorists who travel through should prepare for a summer of construction on nearby roads.
City Engineer Kent Exner told City Council at a March meeting the project will begin with work to the Recreation Center parking lot in May. By June 3, the parking lot should be ready and open to use for the pool opening. During that same time period, the contractor will begin work on roads that need rehabilitation.
"Once those are put back together, that will allow for people to park on those streets as we get into the more involved reconstruction type work ... of Harrington, Clinton and Merrill," Exner said.
Reconstruction will mostly focus on roads that were impacted by storm sewer piping installed this past fall. Portions of Harrington and Merrill that were not subject to that work will also be reconstructed, as city staff have identified those roads as in need of work beyond the scope of rehabilitation.
Overall, the project is described as road reconstruction and rehabilitation, including work on grading, curbs and gutters, drain tile, bituminous surfacing, sidewalks, street lighting, landscaping and appurtenances.
The following projects are scheduled:
- Harrington Street Southwest will be reconstructed from South Grade Road to Linden Avenue.
- Clinton Avenue Southwest will be reconstructed between Harrington Street and Merrill Street, and rehabilitated to Lynn Road.
- Merrill Street Southwest will be reconstructed from South Grade Road to Linden Avenue.
- Church Street Southwest will be rehabilitated from South Grade Road to Linden Avenue.
- Lyndale Avenue Southwest will be rehabilitated from Merrill Street to Lynn Road.
Residents will be assessed for about 18.5% of the project's $2.07 million cost. The low bidder on the project from a pool of seven was Landwehr Construction of St. Cloud with a bid of $1.71 million, approximately 17% lower than the estimated work cost.