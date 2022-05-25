The Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association wants actors of all ages to team up this June, July and August as it expands its programming to include a summer musical: “Bonnie and Clyde.”
“We’re looking for anybody and everybody who would like to do it,” said Hutchinson High School theater director Jason Olson.
Formed in 2018, the Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association aimed to function as a booster club in support of speech and theater programming at Hutchinson High School. Since then, its members have sought to find bigger ways to promote interest in theater throughout Hutchinson.
“Even though youth is in our name we hope people who are adults can work with our youth,” Olson said.
Performances are anticipated to be Aug. 4-7 with rehearsals two to three nights each week in June and July for supporting roles, and up to four nights a week for leading roles. Rehearsal times will be based around the availability of the cast. Interested? Audition information will be posted on the Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association website: hutchtheatreassoc.com.
SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAMS
While a show about the infamous gangster couple Bonnie and Clyde is the new headline for 2022, the Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association has plenty more to offer this summer. Youth seeking to hone their stagecraft may want to check out one of the three summer camps led by former Hutchinson High School performers as part of the theater association’s annual offerings.
It all started two years ago when former student Cassie Jurgenson returned and asked to share the skills she had learned at Hutchinson High School, and while pursuing her education degree at the University of Minnesota.
“She was a big inspiration to some of the people we have doing it this year,” Olson said. “And it’s in good hands with them continuing the tradition. They bring a whole new energy and a lot of skills that are maybe not my strong points.”
The three former students teaching this year graduated at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Landon Butler is pursuing a degree in performance theater at Emerson College in Boston. Livvy Carlo is pursuing a degree in vocal performance at Emerson College in Boston. Ashley Locy is attending Ridgewater College. All three students are likely to be familiar to Hutchinson theater fans for their ongoing contributions to the stage throughout their time at school.
The three camps they are offering are:
All the World’s a Stage: This intensive camp is for students who have just completed fourth through eighth grade. It will dig into skills, performance and other aspects of theater. It will run 9 a.m. to noon, June 6-17, Monday through Friday each week.
Middle School Master Class: This theater class is for students who have just finished sixth through eighth grade. It is a three-day morning class from June 20-22.
Camp Explore: This theater class is for students who have just finished first grade through third grade. It is a three-day afternoon class from June 20-22.
All three camps are administered through Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education. They can be found and registered for on PRCE’s online brochure at tinyurl.com/prcebrochure. The deadline to sign up is June 1. If the deadline comes too quickly, Olson advised reaching out to the Hutchinson Youth Theatre Assocation on its Facebook page or at hcayouth@gmail.com.
Butler said he is excited to see who signs up, and to pass on what he has learned.
“I was involved in the Hutchinson Theatre Company’s Young Stars program,” he said. “I really just saw and experienced how theatre at a young age can positively affect kids.”