Although there was some rain in this year’s 79th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival, it didn’t impact events. There were showers Monday morning, but cleared in the afternoon, so the Water Carnival and Music in the Park events moved forward including the helmet giveaway, introduction of this year’s royalty candidates, food by Hutchinson Rotary and Historic Hutchinson and live music by SouthGrade. One of the highlights of the evening was the announcement of the winner of Historic Hutchinson’s quilt raffle. Dean Bloemke took home the handmade Thimbleberries quilt. The disc golf tournament was a hot one Tuesday night at Ridgewater College. More than 50 competitors registered in four categories. Although the temperature on Citizens Bank registered 95 degrees, more than 50 players competed in four categories. For the second year in a row, Jaime Barrall of Hutchinson took first place in the advanced division. The other first-place winners were: Cody Ortloff, intermediate; Chet Jackola, recreation; and Madalynn Schmals, women. Wednesday had two high points. The Water Carnival medallion hunt came to an end when Bridget Peller found the medallion on the Luce Line State Trail in Oddfellows Park. She is a longtime participant and used the opportunity of looking for the medallion to help clean up local parks. The win is well-deserved and provides Peller with a $500 award. Huskie baseball was also on the calendar for Wednesday. Early rain showers didn’t put a damper on the evening game. The town team took on the Glencoe Brewers winning with a score of 11-1. On Thursday, the focus of activities shifted to West River Park, which featured the boat parade, live music by Andy Austin and fireworks. New this year was the park entrance. The traditional entrance near Cenex was closed, with a new entrance at Montana Avenue. This entrance will also be used for RiverSong Music Festival in July. As the festival entered into the weekend, enthusiasm paralleled the rising mercury. It was a crowd of excited families for the Teddy Bear Band, with evening festivities heading indoors for the Queen Pageant at Hutchinson High School Auditorium. Highlights of the evening included the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson Brett Rasmussen and Hutchinson Woman of the Year Betsy Price. It’s a well-deserved honor for these longtime community volunteers. Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. returned to West River Park with the new Kiddie/Canine Parade, junior royalty coronation, cardboard boat races, live music by Josie Sanken and more. Sunday’s temp hit an all-time week high of 100 degrees. It was a hot one if you were watching the parade along Main Street. Although there was plenty of heat, it didn’t seem to dampen the fun of this annual event. The evening brought the end of the weeklong celebration as well as the selection of Miss Hutchinson and Princess. Commodore Ryan Elbert and First Mate Sam passed on their leadership responsibilities to Don and Jodi DeMeyer, who in turn announced their selection of Brittany Schiller as vice commodore and Adam Schiller as second mate. Crowned were the new Miss Hutchinson Grace Borka and Princess Tatyana Beerbower. Beerbower also honored as Miss Congeniality and the winner of the talent contest. From there it was a fitting end to a fun week — another fireworks show over the Crow River. If you like to plan ahead, save the dates June 12-18 for the 80th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Introducing the new Miss Hutchinson Grace Borka and Princess Tatyana Beerbower. The new royalty are pictured with past royalty.