When Lona Oltmann, a registered nurse at Allina Health Home Care in Hutchinson, came up with the idea of a hospice fundraiser called Blizzard Blast, she had no idea it would stand the test of time. Thanks to the many volunteers who donate hours and talents, the event is going and growing 14 years later.
This year's fundraiser for Allina hospice is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Glencoe City Center. See sidebar for ticket information.
One of the big attractions at Blizzard Blast each year is the live auction items. Guests will have an opportunity to bid on the following:
- SnoBear ice fishing excursion for two;
- party bus for 6-8 people;
- wild game dinner for six;
- customized fire ring;
- band performance by South 40; and
- dinner for 6 at Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse.
The event, which attracts a full house, raised $43,000 last year. Proceeds support hospice patients in Hutchinson, Glencoe and the surrounding communities by providing music and massage therapy, which are not reimbursed by Medicare or private insurance.
WHAT IS HOSPICE?
While many think of hospice in terms of a building, it's not a place, but an end-of-life care philosophy. The object is to treat the whole person, not just the disease. The emphasis is on comfort care and quality of life.
Many people are not aware that hospice services are available wherever a patient chooses to live. That means services can be delivered at home, in an assisted-living facility, hospital or a nursing home.
Others believe hospice services are only available for people with cancer. That's also not true. It's for any patient with a terminal illness.
A team of professionals and volunteers work with the patient and family to carry out their wishes. Hospice care also offers support for caregivers during the illness and grief support after the death.
Allina Health Home Care provides hospice services within an hour's travel leaving from Hutchinson or Glencoe.
TOUCHED BY HOSPICE
The value of hospice is something Oltmann knows firsthand. Her parents and an aunt received end-of-life services. Most recently, Oltmann's sister, Barbara Halloran, received hospice care in Newton, North Carolina. Halloran died peacefully on Friday.
"The sibling thing is getting to me," Oltmann said in a phone interview prior to her sister's death. "It puts you on a different side of things."
Halloran, the oldest of four sisters, was diagnosed with breast cancer about 13 1/2 years ago. After successful treatment, it came back and metastasized in her optic nerve about a year ago and in her stomach in March. She entered hospice care in early December.
Thanks to Halloran's support through the years for Blizzard Blast, Oltmann is dedicating this year's event to her sister.
Oltmann has made several trips to North Carolina to be at her sister's bedside. It's been an interesting experience for her to be working with a different hospice services provider.
"They've been very good," she shared. "This is a huge hospice with more than 200 patients. I've been asking lots of questions. They're running a lot like we do. In the beginning, a nurse visits one to two times per week, and now it's daily. A social worker comes routinely. I haven't seen any musical therapy or massage therapy. They had to stop them because there was no funding. That's why I'm working on Blizzard Blast. That's what we fund."
Halloran loved the oldies from the 1950s and '60s, so Oltmann played the hits on her phone.
"She just relaxed," Oltmann said. "It was so apparent. She was still nodding her head. When I asked her if she wanted me to stop, she shook her head no. It was proof to me that music was important to her. Last time I (visited) we talked about different hymns for her memorial service. I played different hymns and she squeezed my hand if she liked it. She picked out what she wanted."
Oltmann said she can't say enough about the benefits of music therapy.
"I wish she had it," she said.
Oltmann said her sister would have benefited from back massage therapy as well and often massaged Halloran's back.
"I do it every hour," Oltmann said before her sister's death. "When I ask if I'm doing it too hard, she shakes her head or mouths no. She tells me she likes it and wants it. She's been in bed for weeks. We try to lotion her back. I'm so afraid I'm going to tear her skin. It's so fragile. I use a lot of lotion. She moans because it feels good. It's not painful moaning."
Seeing the appreciation Halloran expressed for music and massage therapies has reinspired Oltmann's commitment to Blizzard Blast.
"It's been 14 years," she said. "I was going to do it for 10, now 15. I don't know if I can quit. This year is really hard. It's so important. I'm so passionate about what we're doing and what we're raising money for. It keeps going up every year. The community is obviously willing to donate and come and spend their time there. So many people say after the event, they had so much fun. Sometimes there are tears and yet it's a fun evening."