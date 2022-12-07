Coping with grief

It is that time of year to gather with family and friends, eat lots of food, go to parties, decorate, listen to Christmas music, shop and watch a lot of Christmas movies. Many people embrace it all with joy and enthusiasm. Others, though, for whatever reason, find this time of year a struggle, especially for those who have lost a loved one.

That is what Loretta Christensen, Griefshare facilitator at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson, found when she was widowed at age 30. She was a first responder in Arizona at the time, working 70 hours a week. She was overcome by her grief with the loss of her first husband, it affecting all aspects of her life. She went to a counselor for work, but felt she needed more this time. As a new Christian, she realized she wanted something faith-based. Her pastor recommended a Griefshare seminar at her church in northern Arizona. It was exactly what she was looking for and needed.

