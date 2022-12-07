It is that time of year to gather with family and friends, eat lots of food, go to parties, decorate, listen to Christmas music, shop and watch a lot of Christmas movies. Many people embrace it all with joy and enthusiasm. Others, though, for whatever reason, find this time of year a struggle, especially for those who have lost a loved one.
That is what Loretta Christensen, Griefshare facilitator at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson, found when she was widowed at age 30. She was a first responder in Arizona at the time, working 70 hours a week. She was overcome by her grief with the loss of her first husband, it affecting all aspects of her life. She went to a counselor for work, but felt she needed more this time. As a new Christian, she realized she wanted something faith-based. Her pastor recommended a Griefshare seminar at her church in northern Arizona. It was exactly what she was looking for and needed.
When Christensen remarried and moved to Hutchinson, she wanted to continue the Griefshare opportunity with her new church family at CrossPoint. She offered sessions and people came. A year or two later, Sam Scholl, a retired psychologist, reached out to Christensen and offered to assist her. They’ve been offering the seminars together ever since.
“It’s been good to get a male perspective with grieving,” Christensen said.
Griefshare is a national, non-denominational faith-based grief recovery support program for those grieving the loss of a family member or friend. While there are other losses that cause grief such as losing a job, a divorce, estrangement from a family member or friend, these are not the kinds of experiences the sessions discuss. It is centered on the emotional loss people experience when someone close to them dies. While churches offer it, non-Christians and believers are welcome, too. It is open to all who have lost someone special in their lives due to death.
There are two other churches in the area that offer Griefshare. They are St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson and Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.
Cornerstone Church’s Griefshare prorgram was started three years ago by John and Tina Young, and the Revs. Josh Keller and Jeff Garland. After two family deaths, Tina Young became a certified grief coach facilitator before working with Griefshare at Cornerstone.
“When my mom died, I didn’t understand the grieving process,” she said. “As time passed, I became stuck in a black hole. I shared my concerns that there was no grief support group in the Litchfield area with Pastors Josh and Jeff, telling them ‘there has to be a better way.’ Together we decided to start Griefshare at Cornerstone.”
The Rev. Paul Wolf, who has a counseling background offered Griefshare in Marshall where he served before being called to Hutchinson. When he became rector at St. Anastasia, Hangte-Dobratz Funeral Home in Hutchinson approached him about setting up Griefshare at the church. Both the funeral home and Wolf felt there was a need in the community for this type of support group. That was four years ago. The funeral home became St. Anastasia’s sponsor and they’ve been offering regular weekly sessions since.
Both CrossPoint and Cornerstone offer the standard practice of doing the sessions. St. Anastasia offers a hybrid of its own where the people sit and talk through issues, skipping the video. The typical session begins with some talking, mingling, a special workbook, a 45-50 minute video and then a wrap up/ takeaway moment. There are also prayers and prayer requests. There are 13-week sessions, each lasting 1-½ to 2 hours. People are welcome to attend all or as many as they feel they need. The program is open ended — people can start at a later time during the 13 weeks or stop early on. Some people need to rotate through the full 13-week sessions two or three times before they feel they have healed well. It’s all for the person grieving to decide.
“Griefshare is going through grief with hope and relief rather than flailing,” Christiensen shared. “It so practical. It offers practical tips for dealing with all kinds of situations especially for this time of year.”
“This is the hardest time of year for people with grief,” he said. “There is so much joy that surrounds them that they can’t relate to. Lots of people are hurting due to their loss.”
“So many people are isolated and alone.” Wolf added. “Times have changed. Families aren’t like they used to be. They don’t have the family structure around. The phone is great, but not the same. Support groups are so necessary, today.”
“The small groups allow people to talk about the unique challenges they face and the ways they can navigate them.” said the Rev. Josh Keller. “A lot of people don’t have someone to talk to. They feel like an alien. Talking to others who have lost a loved one makes a difference. It helps make a dark time easier.”
Grief is all encompassing. Many feel burying it emotionally is the way to deal with loss of a loved one. The reality is that tends to be naive and mentally unhealthy. Not dealing with the pain can create more issues not only emotionally, but also physically. Meeting others who are going through the same thing, working with facilitators who offer meaningful solutions and not feeling alone can provide comfort and relief. Maybe it won’t be the delight and celebratory feeling others may have, but through a recovery program like Griefshare, it still could bring light and hope — the true meaning of the season.