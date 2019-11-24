The University of Minnesota dairy judging team, including Sierra Swanson of Hutchinson, placed first overall in the collegiate dairy cattle judging contest Nov. 10 at the North American International Livestock exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
In addition to placing first overall, the U of M team was first in oral reasons and first in the Jersey breed.
Individually, Swanson was 10th overall, second in oral reasons and fourth in Jersey.
Team ranking in the collegiate dairy cattle judging contest was 1. University of Minnesota, 2. Oklahoma State, 3. Ohio State, 4. University of Wisconsin-Madison, 5. Penn State, 6. University of Wisconsin-River Falls, 7. Purdue, 8. Iowa State, 9. Tarleton State, 10. Michigan State, 11. University of Georgia, 12. Cal Poly, 13. South Dakota State, 14. North Dakota State, 15. Colorado State, and 16. West Virginia.
The University of Minnesota teams have placed first overall in the Louisville contest in eight of the past 10 years.