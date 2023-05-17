Minnesota Beer Co. owners

Roxanne Landers and Christopher Daniels stand outside their Minnesota Beer Co. in Grove City. The Litchfield couple converted a former convenience store into a brewpub, which will celebrate its grand opening May 26-28.

Roxanne Landers and Christopher Daniels have opened a new brewpub in an abandoned Grove City gas station with help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s Microenterprise Loan Program.

Minnesota Beer Company’s grand opening will be May 26-28 with games, prizes and live music at 510 Atlantic Ave. W. in Grove City.

