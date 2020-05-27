Southwest Initiative Foundation is accepting grant applications to support nonprofit organizations addressing basic needs in southwest Minnesota. The intent is to help organizations working directly with people who need more and different support during the COVID-19 crisis. SWIF is leveraging dollars from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund to support this grant round.
Focus areas include food security, mental health, domestic violence and homelessness. This grant will also support continuity of business for organizations serving children living in poverty, elder residents, farmers, native communities, new immigrants, people of color and refugees.
Applicants must demonstrate a benefit within one or more of the following 18 counties in southwest Minnesota: McLeod, Meeker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Swift and Yellow Medicine; or the Upper Sioux Community or Lower Sioux Indian Community.
Grants from $500 to $5,000 will be awarded as funding is available. Applications are being accepted July 1-15. Eligibility details and an online application form are available at swifoundation.org/grants.