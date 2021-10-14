The Southwest Initiative Foundation in Hutchinson received a $2,232,400 award from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development as part of its Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.
SWIF is a rural, regional community foundation serving the 18 counties and two Native Nations of Southwest Minnesota, including McLeod and Meeker counties. The funded project will provide grants and loans to businesses in the commercial corridors of Litchfield, Worthington and Granite Falls to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This new $80 million statewide economic redevelopment program, distributed through two rounds of applications, is awarding grants to partner organizations to establish programs within specific communities that will, in turn, fund economic development and redevelopment projects. The first round of grants awarded up to $39,850,000 to organizations across Minnesota. The second round, with up to $40 million in funding, will be made available in March of 2022.
For more information, visit swifoundation.org or call SWIF at 320-587-4848.