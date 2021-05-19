Swing into Spring, the annual evening of jazz and vocal entertainment by Hutchinson High School Jazz band members and the New World Singers, returns with an in-person performance at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, on the RiverSong Stage at West River Park.
“Swing into Spring is going to look quite different,” said Kevin Kleindl, HHS band director. “Because of COVID restrictions, we didn't reserve Crow River Winery because of the capacity limitations. This year it is free and all are welcome, but we will take a freewill donation since that fundraiser has helped with piano and marching band costs. It is going to be more like Music in the Park where people can bring lawn chairs, a picnic basket, and enjoy some music.”
When it comes to the evening's program, Jazz I, an auditioned band open to all students grades 9-12, will perform jazz standards.
Like Jazz I, the New World Singers is an auditioned vocal group with about 20 members.
"We will perform arrangements of the classic tunes 'Stand By Me' and 'Build Me Up Buttercup,' as well as a vocal jazz arrangement of 'Moon River' from 'Breakfast at Tiffany's.'" said Nate Raabe, choir director. "We will also perform two contemporary pieces: one that features the soprano and alto sections called 'Wanting Memories' and the other, 'You Will Be Found,' from the musical 'Dear Evan Hansen.'"
Jazz in all its forms has been front and center at Swing into Spring since the event was launched in 2015. According to Kleindl, it grew out of Big Band Boogie Night, which was a high school-sponsored event. The Hutchinson Music Boosters took it over and it became a fundraiser, with the money going to help fund the music department, purchase equipment and meet band and choir needs.
LEARNING VIRTUALLY
Kleindl and Raabe have both learned how to pivot this past year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. You might wonder how do you teach band and choir virtually?
“It has been a challenge to say the least,” Kleindl said. “With each transition, we've tried something different. For this last transition to hybrid, we were far enough into our concert prep that we were able to continue rehearsing with half of the band daily. We have tried everything from having students submit recordings of themselves to working in small ensembles within the hybrid students."
Raabe agreed.
“Teaching a choir virtually is incredibly challenging,” he said. “The way music is presented and taught is very different. Students have to be more autonomous and practice alone when rehearsing at home. The opportunity for instant feedback is very limited, so lessons and assessments have to be structured differently than in-person. Since no concerts were able to take place, I would collect and stitch together students' individual recordings to make a sort of 'virtual choir' performance.”
While there have been plenty of challenges, Raabe has been impressed by the resiliency of the choir students.
“They have stepped up to meet these challenges every step of the way,” he said. “The pandemic has actually had less of an impact on the HHS choir program than I had anticipated. I feared students would miss the in-person choir experience so much that they would drop choir to do something else. Though we all certainly missed the in-person camaraderie and learning at times, a vast majority of students remained in choir all year. I think it rekindled our appreciation for the time we did get to spend together.”