Tad Feltmann is this month’s McLeod County 4-H volunteer of the month.
Tad wasn't involved himself in 4-H when he was a kid, but rather became involved in 4-H eight years ago when his children joined the program. Tad’s been involved as a county fair volunteer for numerous years and has also been a Minnesota State Fair livestock encampment chaperone for the county’s 4-H’ers for the last two years.
Through volunteering with 4-H, Tad says that he’s learned, “You can never have too many volunteers. There is always something you can do.”
For this very reason, the McLeod County 4-H program has about 100 screened volunteers supporting youth across the county. Tad's favorite 4-H activity is the county fair.
“It is so much fun to be able to see all the 4-Her's projects and watching them display them after all the time they have put into them. It is also fun to see all the 4-Her's from all over the county hang out together," he said.
He encourages 4-H volunteerism because, “It is a great way to be involved with your children and other children’s’ desire to help out in their community.”
While not volunteering with 4-H, Tad is a carpenter and likes building things. He also enjoys going fishing and hunting, as well as raising animals, especially goats, pigs and chickens.