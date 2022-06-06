During Take a Kid Fishing Weekend Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12, Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take children age 15 or younger fishing with them.
“Time spent fishing with kids tends to be full of smiles, fun and connection,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Youth age 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations.
Take a Kid Fishing Weekend allows adults to fish without a license, as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.
For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/takeakidfishing/index.html.