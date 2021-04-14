McLeod County's five-year highway and bridge construction plan for 2021-25 was approved this past week by the County Board. Though the plan has been completed, it's important to note everything isn't assured.
"The front end is typically pretty set in stone," McLeod County Public Works Director John Brunkhorst said. "And then the back end kind of moves around a little bit depending on funding and depending on how things go."
Projects planned in the next few years could change as well if funding, priorities or needs shift. Plans are based on crash data, traffic volume, road and bridge condition and available funds.
The following is a summary of projects aimed at county roads, trunk highways, county state aid highways and bridges:
2021
- CSAH 2 — Concrete overlay is planned for 3.3 miles from Sibley County to U.S. Highway 212. The $2.4 million project will be funded with state and county money.
- CSAH 15 — Concrete overlay is planned for just less than 1 mile from 16th Street to CSAH 3. The $700,000 project will be funded with state and county money.
- CSAH 3 — Concrete overlay is planned for just less than 4 miles from State Highway 15 to County Road 75. The $2.5 million project will be funded with state and county money.
Federal funds are also secured for 6-inch pavement markings. The county also plans to undertake county-funded rehabilitation projects, additional pavement markings and seal coat projects.
2022
- CSAH 1 — Concrete overlay is planned for 5 miles from Sibley County to CSAH 3. Federal funds are secured to cover $2.6 million of this $3.6 million project. Concrete overlay is also planned for 6 miles from CSAH 3 to CSAH 22. This is a $4.4 million project.
- County Road 71 — Deck overlay is planned for a bridge over the Crow River north of State Highway 22. This is a $150,000 project.
- CSAH 9 — Deck overlay is planned for a bridge over Buffalo Creek 2.2 miles north of U.S. Highway 212. This is a $150,000 project.
- Glencoe Trail — Trail rehabilitation is planned for 1.5 miles along Morningside Drive and CSAH 33. The trail along Morningside ties into one built on CSAH 33 along the south side of the golf course. The trail was built with Glencoe. The city will cover design and administration.
- Acoma Township — Bridge replacement is planned on 200th Street over the Crow River. The $470,000 project is contingent on $450,000 in township bridge funds.
- J-turns — A state project to add J-turns on U.S. Highway 212 at Chandler Avenue and County Road 1 is expected this year.
The five-year plan also includes $500,00 for other bridge deck maintenance, 6-inch pavement marking, and county-funded rehabilitation, pavement and seal coat projects.
2023
- Roundabout — Construction is planned at the intersection of CSAH 1 and State Highway 7. Federal funds have been secured for this $2.9 million project. The remaining dollars are from state aid and other township and city funds.
- CSAH 115 — Concrete overlay is planned for 3.3 miles from CSAH 7 to State Highway 22. This $2.8 million project will be funded with county bond funds and county funds. Concrete pavement repair is also planned for 4.7 miles from State Highway 7 to CSAH 7 at a cost of $600,000, to be paid from county funds.
- CSAH 5 — New construction is expected from CSAH 1 to CSAH 9, about a half mile. The project is estimated to cost $2.95 million and will mostly be paid with state funds, along with other local funds.
- Hutchinson roundabout — The construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Airport Road is contingent on federal funds. The project is estimated to cost $1.45 million. The county had hoped to carry out this project sooner and may still be able to depending on funding.
The plan also includes edge line markings on CSAH 1, 2 and 115 with secured federal funds, and county-funded rehabilitation, pavement marking and seal coat work.
2024
- Glencoe roundabout — Construction is planned at the intersection of Morningside Drive and U.S. Highway 212. Federal funds of $400,000 are secured for the $3.4 million project, which will also include state aid and other local funds.
- County Road 74 — Bridge replacement is planned just east of CSAH 9 over Buffalo Creek. The $900,000 project is contingent on bond funding.
Federal funds are also secured for edge line markings and rumble stripes for CSAH 3, 15 and 115. County-funded rehabilitation, pavement marking and seal coat work is planned.
2025
- CSAH 1 — Concrete overlay is planned for 5 miles from State Highway 7 to Wright County. This $3.7 million project would be paid with county funds and state aid. It is tied to a project in Wright County in an attempt to reduce costs.
- CSAH 13 — Rehabilitation is planned for 7.4 miles from U.S. Highway 212 to Sibley County. The $2 million project will be paid with county funds.
- County Road 57 — Bridge replacement a half mile north of CSAH 17 over High Island Creek is planned. The $500,000 project is contingent on bond funds.
- CSAH 13 — Bridge replacement a mile north of CSAH 17 over High Island Creek is planned. The $550,000 project is contingent on bond funds to add to $300,000 in state aid.
County-funded rehabilitation, pavement marking and seal coat work is also planned.