If the words of Robert Lewis Stevenson, Evaleen Stein and Robert Frost resonate in your soul, head to Library Square for the Hutchinson Public Library's Poem Walk.
"It's a fun, socially distant way to share a collection of poems with the community," said Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian. "We have poems posted around in Library Square. For our poem walk, there is not a specific starting point. Just walk around the park, explore, read the poems and enjoy the crisp winter weather."
The poems, which are for all ages, include "Winter-Time" by Robert Lewis Stevenson, "Sleigh-Bells" By Evaleen Stein and "Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening" by Robert Frost.
"Some of the poems are well-known classics and others might be new to readers," Golde said. "The criteria I used when choosing the poems was fairly simple. I wanted the poems to have a winter theme, and they needed to be in the public domain so that we could freely use them on the yard posters without copyright concerns."
BANNER CONTEST
The deadline to enter the Main Street Banner Contest is Thursday, Dec. 10. Entries can be mailed or dropped off at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
The contest is open to artists of all ages and levels of experience to help design the newest street banners for downtown Hutchinson. Six seasonal theme designs are needed: two spring, two summer and two fall. The banners will line Main Street and be displayed for five years.
Judging the artwork are judges Katy Hiltner, head librarian at the Hutchinson Public Library, and Corey Stearns, 2020 recipient of the Wirt Award and president of Stearnswood. All winners will receive a $50 cash prize.
For more information, call the art center at 320-578-7278.
ART KITS
If your children have a creative interest, don't miss out on the take-and-make kits for youth and teens available at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. There is a new kit offered at the beginning of each month, with the December kit available this week. A few kits also remain from September, October and November.
Families can pick up the kits from the library during a 15-minute browsing appointment or request a kit for curbside pickup. The kits will be offered through the winter months of 2021. To schedule a pickup, call the library at 320-587-2368.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts also offers art kits for youth available for pickup beginning at noon Wednesday in the parking lot. Each week, the kit includes materials that explore an art topic with a tip sheet to resources to learn more with suggestions about how to incorporate art concepts into other subjects.
ONE BOOK, ONE COMMUNITY
In case you missed it, the 2021 Hutchinson One Book, One Community selection is "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger. The book is billed as a companion novel to his 2013 award-winning book, "Ordinary Grace," which was also a OBOC read.
"This Tender Land" can be purchased locally at the Village Shop and Cash Wise Foods, both in Hutchinson. The book is also available to borrow at the Hutchinson Public Library. Kits for book clubs are also available. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
COMMUNITY SHOWCASE
Save the dates Feb. 1-26 for the fourth annual Community Showcase: We Are What We Make exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
This event is open to all makers age 16 or older in the 18-county area of southwest Minnesota. The work will be viewable online and in person. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public reception.
Performing artists and writers are encouraged to send video clips to be shared online and in the exhibition. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.