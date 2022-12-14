HCA Clay Class

Ignite your creativity with an art class at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It’s the perfect way to start 2023.

 Photo courtesy of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts

During a recent presentation to the Hutchinson City Council, Molly Rivera, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, said the No. 1 request the center received from the public was for more education opportunities. The art center heard and has responded with a list of classes for January and February 2023. 

"... The availability and interest of teachers is a driver of our class offerings, but we also place priority on offering varied and diverse subjects and techniques," said Ann Lamecker, program assistant. "We listen to feedback and requests from the community. We also strive to provide a balanced offering of classes for adults, children and all ages."

