During a recent presentation to the Hutchinson City Council, Molly Rivera, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, said the No. 1 request the center received from the public was for more education opportunities. The art center heard and has responded with a list of classes for January and February 2023.
"... The availability and interest of teachers is a driver of our class offerings, but we also place priority on offering varied and diverse subjects and techniques," said Ann Lamecker, program assistant. "We listen to feedback and requests from the community. We also strive to provide a balanced offering of classes for adults, children and all ages."
According to Lamecker, most of HCA's classes are taught by working artists.
"This gives the artists an opportunity to teach in our community, and gives class participants an opportunity to learn from professionals in a particular art form," she said. "We also have the unique opportunity to offer classes taught by some of our exhibiting gallery artists. For example, Glenna Olson is currently exhibiting her work in our gallery. She will also be teaching a printmaking class on Jan. 7."
The following classes are scheduled:
- Relief Printmaking Workshop: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Gallery artist Glenna Olson will guide students through the process of relief printing from start to finish. Participants will design and carve an image into linoleum blocks, ink and print onto paper, and experiment with various papers and inks. This class is for age 16 or older.
Open Studio: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, and Nov. 11. Bring your own materials and art projects or try something new with the materials provided. Meet other artists and makers. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Admission is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sixth annual Community Showcase: Jan. 11-Feb. 3. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. This annual exhibit is an opportunity for artists and makers age 18 or older and who live in McLeod County to showcase your own work. Limit to two pieces per person. All art must be ready to hang or display. All mediums accepted. Drop-off dates are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
An artist reception is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Guests can visit with artists, view the work and enjoy light refreshments. Admission is free.
Abstract Figure Painting: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Led by Izabella Maher, the class will focus on painting figures in acrylic. Participants will paint an 18-inch by 24-inch canvas. This class is for age 16 or older.
Batik Bonanza: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Taught by Emily Work, students will explore the process of wax-resist on fabric to create unique hand-dyed designs. For age 10 or older.
Date Night: Clay Ring Dish: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Students will learn basic hand-building techniques to create a small dish for rings, or other do-dads. This class is for age 16 or older.
All classes and events take place at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.hutchinsonarts.org; call 320-587-7278, or stop by. The art center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.