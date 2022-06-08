Whether you're a fan of realism or abstract expressionism, the Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll has something for you. This past month, 11 new sculptures were installed, including 4 on pedestals in the downtown area. The sculptures are switched out during the month of May, with the public art on display for one year.
"I've been on the commission for 4 years," Morgan Baum said. "I think that the caliber of sculptures submitted gets better every year. When we added the blocks to Main Street, it opened up the opportunity to have some smaller sculptures in our stroll. Over the weekend, I saw a family looking with so much wonder at 'Mega Guppy,' the block by DQ — seeing the community interact with and explore the artwork is inspirational."
This reporter has written about the sculpture stroll since it started in 2013. To find out more about it including how the sculptures are selected, she applied and was accepted to serve on the Hutchinson Public Arts Commission. Also serving on the commission is Justin Beck, chair; Pat May, city council representative; Jackie Fuchs, Patrick Hiltner and Jeri Jo Redman.
The process begins with the Sculpture Stroll Call for Art. As of the deadline of Jan. 31, 2021, there were 42 applications for 11 spots. Judging took place via Zoom with all the commission members dialed in. Judging was done in three rounds. For a sculpture to move from round 1 to round 2, it needed 3 votes To move from the second round to the third and final round, it needed 5 votes.
It was a spirited experience with members lobbying for favorites and graciously accepting defeat when a sculpture didn't receive the required number of votes. In the end, the city has received 11 new sculptures that enhance Hutchinson's public art collection.
"I am always excited to see new pieces come in year after year," said Justin Beck, chair of the Public Arts Commission. "Working with a couple of new artists this year has been nice. It's always a good variety of work from conceptual to tradition, which we try and aim for."
While the artists gains new exposure for their work, they are also eligible for two awards. The People's Choice Award comes with bragging rights and $500. People can vote during the month of September for their favorite.
Past winners of the People's Choice were:
- 2015-16: "Letting Go" by Judd Nelson
- 2016-17: "Goddess of the Grapes," by Hutchinson native Deb Zeller
- 2017-18: "Dreams Take Flight" by Nick Legeros
- 2018-19: "Slices of Heaven" by Craig Gray
- 2019-20: "Eggspert" by Kimber Fiebiger
- 2020-21: "Old Tex" by Dale Lewis
- 2021-22: "Gaia" by Karman Rheault
New this year is a second award established by Steve Cook and his wife, Kay Nelson.
"Most sculpture walks offer a Judges or Best in Show Award, in addition to a People’s Choice award," Steve Cook said. "Since we value the sculpture stroll and what it adds to the community, Kay and I thought it would be nice to do something here as well and give something back to the public arts program at the same time. We think the award is just another way to recognize some of the great sculptures that are exhibited here and another way to show Hutchinson's appreciation to the artists. Maybe it will also encourage even more artists to come to Hutchinson. So with all that in mind we agreed to sponsor the award for five years to help get it going and then go from there."
IN THE BEGINNING
The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission was established in 2006 in order to oversee the donations, maintenance and funding of public art. It launched the sculpture stroll in 2013 with six sculptures. It was created as a way to showcase the work of regional artists to beautify public spaces in line with the city's "Imagine Hutchinson" planning effort.
At the time, the hope of the project was that it would bring "delight and awareness of public art to our community," as well as a regional attraction to draw visitors to Hutchinson.
How is this possible? The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission followed a model pioneered by cities such as Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the art is provided at no charge to the city for a term of one year. The participating artists each receive an honorarium of $1,000, which is used to help offset the cost of delivering and picking up their work.
According to Dolf Moon, retired director of Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, the sculpture stroll was a "win-win."
"It is exposing the community to public art without the cost of ownership with the option to buy," he said in an earlier Leader interview.
The Association for Public Art may have said it best: "Public art is a reflection of how we see the world — the artist’s response to our time and place combined with our own sense of who we are."
Thanks to the foresight of local citizens and the Public Arts Commission, Hutchinson has 15 permanent art works including two murals, as well as 11 rotating pieces. It's a win for all of us.