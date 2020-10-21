The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.W., has Take & Make kits available for children and teens.
According to Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian, the kits are available each month while supplies last.
"There is a new kit available each month but patrons can take the previous month's kit as well if we have any available," she said. "The children's kits are based off of a book that is read during one of the digital storytimes each month. September's book was "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" and this month's book is "Creepy Carrots."
Storytimes are aired on HCVN and links to the storytime videos are posted on the library's website at hutchinson.lib.mn.us. These kits are for ages 3-12 but can be done with younger toddlers with adult help and supervision.
According to Golde, the Teen Take & Make kits are a substitute for the library's Teen Maker-Space program that typically run through the fall and winter months. These are for ages 12-18 years old.
The Hutchinson Public Library has continued its partnership with the McLeod County 4-H in providing a take-home kit version of the collaborative Fun with 4-H program. These kits are available while supplies last and are for grades K-5.
For now, the plan is to continue to offer the kits through the fall and winter months.
To request a kit for each child, call the library at 320-587-2368. The kits can be picked up at curbside pickup or during a 15-minute browsing appointment.