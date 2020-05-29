After Target announced Thursday that it is temporarily closing two dozen stores in the Twin Cities, it added more closures Friday including the Hutchinson store. The closures are in response to protests and looting in the wake of the death of a man in Minneapolis police custody.
“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” the Minneapolis-based company said in a Thursday statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”
As of 7 p.m. Friday night, the list of closed stores included Hutchinson and the following: Alexandria, Andover, Apple Valley, Apple Valley South, Bemidji, Blaine, Bloomington, Brainerd, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville, Cambridge, Champlin, Chanhassen, Chaska, Coon Rapids, Coon Rapids Northtown, Cottage Grove, Crystal, Duluth, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Edina, Forest Lake, Fridley, Grand Rapids, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Lino Lakes, Mankato, Maple Grove, Medina, Minneapolis Dinkytown, Minneapolis Lake Street, Minneapolis Northeast, Minneapolis Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis Uptown, Minnetonka, Monticello, North St. Paul, Northfield, Oakdale, Otsego, Owatonna, Plymouth, Red Wing, Richfield, Ridgedale Minnetonka, Rochester, Rochester South, Rogers, Roseville, Savage, Shakopee, Shoreview, St. Cloud, St. Cloud East, St. Louis Park, St. Louis Park Knollwood, St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Midway, Stillwater, Virginia, Waconia, Willmar, Winona, Woodbury, Woodbury East and Hudson, Wisconsin.