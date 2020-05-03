The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced on Monday that the 2020 Arts and Crafts Festival is canceled. Taste of Hutchinson, hosted by the Hutchinson Ambassadors, has also been canceled.
"During the uncertain time and unknowns of the COVID-19 situation, we feel it prudent and responsible to not hold this event in 2020," said Mary Hodson, president of the chamber. "The safety of our vendors, volunteers and guests have always been our first priority for the festival. Now, with the unprecedented effects of the virus, we feel we must also protect the integrity of our event and the financial well-being of the chamber."
The 2021 Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled for Sept. 17-18. For more information, call the chamber at 320-587-5252.