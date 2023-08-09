Kaitlin May left a lasting impact on everyone she encountered.
Kaitlin May left a lasting impact on everyone she encountered.
Her father, Mike McGraw, described her as a rule follower who earned a degree in history from Notre Dame but always had a passion for teaching.
“She always wanted to teach,” he said.
May died May 5. She was a special education teacher at West Elementary School for kindergarteners and first-graders.
On July 28 her family received a $10,000 donation from the Day to REACH camp that they will use to support future educators in her name.
Her father remembered being surprised by May’s teacher personality.
“I thought I knew everything about her until one of the first times I saw her interact with one of her students,” he said. “And she got down on one knee and spoke to her student, and she used a different voice, one I had never heard before. And when she was done talking with that student, I said, ‘Kaitlin, I didn’t know you had that in you.’”
May’s competitive nature was what had stood out to her father.
“She was a very, very competitive person,” he said. “The Mays were amazed. They didn’t think she was (competitive) because she wouldn’t play games and different things with them, and so forth. And I said, ‘that’s because she’s too competitive, she won’t compete unless she can win.’”
Despite her competitive spirit, May also was known for her caring and nurturing personality.
“She was very caring. She had that sight in her; she’d give her shirt off her back,” McGraw said. “I don’t know how many of her former students came and talked to us. Now they couldn’t always say what they wanted to, but their parents spoke on their behalf, but the student was there to give us a hug or a smile.”
Reflecting on his late wife’s passion for education, Michael May said, “She just loved being there. She loved doing what she did, and that was helping kids who needed it and trying to be a bigger advocate for them as they needed.”
May’s admirers extended far beyond her family, to the community, some of which was demonstrated during the Day to REACH recognition and scholarship.
“It was also like another sign of how much support we’ve felt from the community,” Michael May said. “The gym was packed. And I know they weren’t all there for us. But there’s a big portion of educators that were, and you know, that made us all feel we felt the love.”
Her legacy lives on through the love and support she provided to her family, her students, and the community, Michael May said. Her caring and competitive spirit will continue to inspire and make a difference — through her memory and the scholarship — in the lives of others for years to come.
