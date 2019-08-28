On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Peter Gray took a three-hour walk around Hutchinson. One thing stuck out to him immediately: a lack of children playing.
“I’m sure there are kids who live here, right?” Gray said. “I saw none playing outdoors. None. Zero. I saw maybe three total teenage boys riding bicycles. Contrast that with when I was a kid, you could not possibly go out on a Saturday afternoon without seeing kids everywhere with no adults around.”
Gray, who has a doctorate in biological sciences, has spent most of his research career studying the effects of declining free play among children, which has been linked to higher instances of mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety in kids. He presented his research to an audience in the Hutchinson High School auditorium Monday night.
He is a founding member of the Let Grow project, which seeks to counter a culture of over-protection and educate people on the importance of free play for children. The project has had some early success on the East Coast in instituting programs that foster child free play.
“We’re working with school systems. So far it’s a relatively small number of school systems, but we’re working with them to relieve some of the problems,” Gray said. “We’ve begun working with a school district in Long Island after the superintendent read our book. He has made a number of changes in all seven elementary schools in the district, and one of the changes is he’s instituted something called Play Club.”
The club is a once-a-week program where kids can come in an hour early and use the entire school and playground to play in. School officials let students from all grades get together during that hour for unstructured free play while teachers watch from afar.
“The teachers have been trained at my advice to not intervene unless there’s an emergency,” Gray said. “If a kid is having problems doing something, don’t go and solve the problem. Let the kids deal with it. It has been a remarkable success.”
There’s been a push to bring Let Grow into Hutchinson schools, said Lisa Ditlevson, a teacher with Early Childhood Family Education. By having Gray present his research, she hopes it will start the ball rolling with administrators.
“Some of my coworkers and I are hoping to get the Let Grow project involved, but we haven’t presented it to administrators yet,” she said. “This is the first step for us.”
Passport to the Parks is another program that encourages children to play outside in Hutchinson. Committee member Andrea Moore said it gives kids opportunities to experience something they’ve never tried before, such as with Books and Baseball.
“With the Books and Baseball event, a lot of those kids had never been to a Huskies game before,” she said. “In my opinion, it’s natural for kids to get outside in fresh air and when they see other kids, they want to play. I’m sure there’s research behind it, but we saw it in action. We saw kids who didn’t know each other and just mixed together and threw balls with each other.”
The decline of free play
According to Gray, the decline in free play isn’t because children don’t want to be outside, but for a variety of social reasons.
“It’s because they aren’t welcome there. It’s because we as a society are afraid of them being out there,” Gray said. “We are afraid for them, and we are in some sense afraid of them, so we don’t allow them to be out playing on their own.”
He stressed that even though there are still instances of child predators and abductions, those instances are extremely rare.
“It’s not strangers on the street,” Gray said. “It’s relatives, priests and teachers. It’s people you would not think would do it.”
With the decline in child free play came a sizeable increase in depression and suicide rates among children. There has also been a decline in creative thinking among children who’ve been deprived of free play. Gray cited continuous test score decreases on the Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking as proof.
He also said school has been an increasing source of anxiety among children.
“It’s because of all the testing and comparing one kid to another,” Gray said. “Outdoor activities tend to be involvement in youth sports, which are competitive and you’re being evaluated when you make the team, if you mess up, or if you ruin your team’s chances. ... Instead of just going out to play and have fun, kids are in this situation where they are more or less being directed and judged by adults. That creates anxiety and prevents kids from learning the kinds of skills they need to be resilient and feel they can solve their own problems.”
The decline in child free play began in the 1950s and 1960s, but the biggest dips were in the 1980s and 1990s, according to studies Gray has conducted. He attributes these dips to changing societal values.
“The societal fear of dangers out in the world,” he said. “The truth of the matter is that the world is no more dangerous now than it was in the 1950s. It’s actually less dangerous than it was in the ’70s when crime reached a peak. There’s actually been a decline in crime since the ’70s and ’80s.”
People often cite traffic as a reason for keeping their children from playing near roads, but Gray disagrees. During his walk on Saturday, he strolled down Hassan Street and saw many small houses along the road.
“On my walk there was no traffic on it,” he said. “There are modest houses and yards along the whole way. I couldn’t imagine a safer place for kids to play, traffic-wise. When I was young, there would be kids playing in the street, as well as along it.”