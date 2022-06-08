After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTPA Power Pull Nationals are ready to roar into Hutchinson for two-days of explosive action — June 17-18 — at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
“Covid was really weird in general for everybody,” said Julie Rose, co-promoter with Rick Rose. “It was so foreign to us — 2020 was completely out. We had to make a decision in December 2020/January 2021 to hold it in June. In 2021, we were in lockdown. There was no way we could commit. We're happy to bring it back. There are a lot of people excited to come. We're head to head with Winstock. We have a lot of loyal fans who are waiting to come back to the tractor pull. We're excited to come back and bring everybody together again.”
In case you're wondering, all the classes previously featured are back:
- Super semi
- Heavy super stock diesel
- Pro stock
- Multi-engine modified
- Mini modified
- Limited pro
"They are all labeled for the Grand National level," Julie said. "The pullers come from all states, not just locally. It's the biggest pulling event in Minnesota."
At next weekend's events, truck and tractor pulling vehicles will drag a weight transfer sled along a straight, dirt track. At the point where the weight box of the sled reaches the top of its chain drive, also called 100% transfer, there are 60 ton of weight pushing down on the drawbar of the pulling vehicle. The puller that achieves the greatest distance is the winner, also called a full pull.
What's it like to have 60 ton of weight pushing down on the drawbar? Find out by talking to the drivers. The pits open at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. All are welcome to stop by, look at the rigs and ask questions.
PULLING FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS
If you're thinking the NTPA Power Pull Nationals are like your parents' or grandparents' tractor pulls, you would be mistaken. According to Julie Rose, these are racing tractors and trucks.
"No field work for these boys and girls," she said in an earlier Leader interview.
Julie knows what she's talking about. She and Rick Rose started promoting a tractor-pull event in 1990 at their rural Glencoe farm. It caught on, so they had to find a larger location, which they did — moving the pull in 1993 to Arlington. From there, when more space was needed, the promoters headed in 1995 to the McLeod County Fairgrounds. It's been home to the NTPA Power Pull Nationals ever since.
To make it work, they bring in professional sound, extra bleachers and extra portable toilets.
Both Rick and Julie know both sides of the business. While Julie claims to be retired from competition, Rick continues to compete. In 2017, he earned his first grand national championship in the modified division. He'll be competing Friday and Saturday in the multi-engine modified class. Interested in meeting him? Stop by the pits. He'll be around both days.
The event is one of the largest held at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Julie said they expect about 4,500 people each night.
In case you're wondering why a tractor pull draws so many people, let's be clear, what separates the Grand Nationals from local pulling can be summed up as a lot more power and machine.
"It's not a cheap sport," Rose said in an earlier interview. "Many of these people have businesses outside of pulling. Many are in agriculture. They are in motors, fabrication. They're multi-talented. They all started out as country boys with small tractors. They found a sport they loved. There are a lot of engineers and scientists in the group."
Rose compared the sport to car racing. The biggest change she has seen is in the equipment — in the power drivers reach.
"The top fuel cars use the same motors as these tractors. They use a lot of racing alcohol and blowers. That's what the top fuel cars use. It's unreal the power they make."
Another change is safety. According to Julie, safety and power have grown together.
"It's top notch," she said.
If you want to relive the experience of the Hutchinson event, all you have to do is click on RFD-TV. The National Tractor Pulling show premieres in August.
"We'll be filmed again by RFD-TV," Julie said. "You feel like you're big time. It's an awesome crew. They come from Ohio and film the whole series throughout the country. We're honored to be in that bunch."