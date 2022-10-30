When Apple first unveiled the lightning port a decade ago it was an amazing upgrade over existing options. We were using micro-USB or Apple’s 30 pin connector. The lightning port gave us high speeds (at the time) in a small connector that you could connect in either direction. It was a pleasure to use as a consumer. But technology marches on, and USB ports advanced, while the lightning port remained stagnant.

By now almost every device has moved on from micro-USB to a USB-C type connector. That change has given every other device the same small port that can be plugged in either direction. In addition to that USB-C has gained in both charging and transfer speeds. You can now run a power hungry laptop off a USB-C cable. The USB-C connector has also upgraded over time from USB 2.0 speeds to USB 3.0 speeds to now USB 4.0 speeds. I’ll note that just because you have a new device with a USB-C connector does not necessarily mean you are getting all of these features. The latest iPad, for example, switches from the lightning port to USB-C but it only supports USB 2.0 speeds, the same speeds that the lightning port supports. You’ll also need to make sure the cables you’re using support the features you want.

Tags