When Apple first unveiled the lightning port a decade ago it was an amazing upgrade over existing options. We were using micro-USB or Apple’s 30 pin connector. The lightning port gave us high speeds (at the time) in a small connector that you could connect in either direction. It was a pleasure to use as a consumer. But technology marches on, and USB ports advanced, while the lightning port remained stagnant.
By now almost every device has moved on from micro-USB to a USB-C type connector. That change has given every other device the same small port that can be plugged in either direction. In addition to that USB-C has gained in both charging and transfer speeds. You can now run a power hungry laptop off a USB-C cable. The USB-C connector has also upgraded over time from USB 2.0 speeds to USB 3.0 speeds to now USB 4.0 speeds. I’ll note that just because you have a new device with a USB-C connector does not necessarily mean you are getting all of these features. The latest iPad, for example, switches from the lightning port to USB-C but it only supports USB 2.0 speeds, the same speeds that the lightning port supports. You’ll also need to make sure the cables you’re using support the features you want.
Apple was a participant in the consortium that created of the USB-C connector and the standards that would govern it. And they’ve pushed the USB-C connector onto us, perhaps even a bit early. In 2016 Apple famously took away all of the ports on their laptops in favor of four USB-C ports, one of which would be needed for power. We see USB-C as ubiquitous today, just about everything runs it now, but six years ago it was still a new port and few devices used it. So it was quite a shock to most consumers that had other needs. Photographers had to buy dongles to connect their cameras because there was no SD card slot. All of your peripherals needed new cables or dongle adapters because there was no USB-A (the larger, rectangular) port.
Apple wisely reversed that decision with the latest iteration of the laptops. There are, once again, SD card slots as well as video output along with the USB-C ports. Apple has switched their computers to USB-C, their tablets to USB-C, but they have been keeping the lightning port around for a smattering of items.
Just about every tangential Apple product you can buy, from their keyboards and mice to their headphones still use the lightning port. And you could certainly argue that for those items lightning is fine. We don’t usually need to send large amounts of data or power to our keyboards or our headphones. But Apple has also stubbornly stuck with the lightning port on the iPhone as well. That is until the next model they reveal in fall of 2023. The reason for the change is a new law passed by the European Union requiring all mobile devices to use a common port to cut down on waste. That port will be USB-C. Apple will have to comply with this ruling if they want to sell the iPhone in the EU and it’ll likely be too costly for Apple to make a USB-C iPhone for the EU and a lightning iPhone for the rest of the world. Which means all iPhones will be USB-C starting next fall.
I don’t know why Apple has held out for so long with the lightning port on some of their devices while using USB-C on everything else. But as a consumer I find it annoying to have to bring two different cables with me when I travel so that I can charge my iPhone and my iPad. I look forward to my devices all using the same port.