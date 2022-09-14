The internet was thought of as a fad when it first became popular in the 1990s. Many companies didn’t pay much attention to it, were left behind, and have been playing catch up because of their attitude.
Google famously displaced Microsoft as the company with the world’s most used operating system (Android). Amazon started with books and eventually moved into everything online and is now the king of online shopping (the company still only has a small percentage of all retail, but they have most of online shopping). Amazon built an incredible network of warehouses, started to use its own delivery drivers, and ironed out logistics over the last 20 years, and that all paid off during the pandemic. Walmart and Target saw large drops in sales because people just didn’t go to the store, they learned to buy things online, and the online store most people buy from is Amazon.
Walmart decided to copy the way Amazon has its online store set up. When you go to Amazon and buy something there’s a good chance you’re not actually buying something from Amazon. The online retailer set up its site as a vendor marketplace. If you have something to sell, you can go to Amazon and set up your own store where you can list your products, and customers can find them and buy them while Amazon takes a small fee. This is a great way to allow millions of small businesses around the world to sell items to people who would normally never find them. Walmart decided to set up its online shopping portal in much the same way. Any person can sign up as a vendor and sell things at Walmart.com and it’s not obvious as to whether the item is being sold by Walmart or by a third-party vendor.
As you can imagine, an online marketplace is also a good way for an unscrupulous person to set up an online shop, sell items that don’t match their description for a month or two, and close up shop before anyone has enough time to complain.
This happened recently at Walmart. An external SSD was advertising itself as having 30 terabytes of storage and was sold for $18. If you don’t pay much attention to storage costs (one terabyte of SSD storage is typically $50-$100 or more) you might think that’s a good deal and buy it. But it turns out that the item was just two, much smaller SD cards that were programmed to appear as a 30-terabyte drive to the computer. Drives like this either stop letting you write to the drive after they fill up or, if you’re unlucky, they’ll start overwriting the oldest files on the drive to appear to have the full capacity. You’d be constantly overwriting data that you intend to keep and you wouldn’t even know it.
These types of scams are on every vendor portal. Amazon has them too. And it’s worth noting that both Walmart and Target offer free and fast shipping for most orders, so if you’d rather get something from them you can usually match the online experience.
You can certainly have a good experience on these sites as long as you pay attention to what you’re buying and what vendor is selling it. Make sure you’re buying items from brands you recognize in the marketplace. An SSD from Samsung, sold by Samsung, is going to be a legitimate item. If you want you can even filter out third party sellers, at Walmart.com you can set the filter to ‘Walmart’ as the retailer. I’d also note that returning items purchased on these sites is hassle free, a lot of the time they don’t even want the item back as it would cost them more money to restock the item than the item is worth.
Online shopping can be daunting, but as long as you use common sense and buy from a site that has a good return policy you can rest assured that if the item you bought is damaged, counterfeit, or just something you later decided you didn’t want, you can easily return it if you want to.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.