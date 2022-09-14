The internet was thought of as a fad when it first became popular in the 1990s. Many companies didn’t pay much attention to it, were left behind, and have been playing catch up because of their attitude.

Google famously displaced Microsoft as the company with the world’s most used operating system (Android). Amazon started with books and eventually moved into everything online and is now the king of online shopping (the company still only has a small percentage of all retail, but they have most of online shopping). Amazon built an incredible network of warehouses, started to use its own delivery drivers, and ironed out logistics over the last 20 years, and that all paid off during the pandemic. Walmart and Target saw large drops in sales because people just didn’t go to the store, they learned to buy things online, and the online store most people buy from is Amazon.

