It’s amazing how fast computers, phones, tablets and other devices have become since solid state drives became the norm for data storage. Prior to SSDs our storage was on hard disk drives. We still use those today for storing things that don’t need to be accessed quickly because they’re still far cheaper to make than SSDs. But for anything that needs fast access like programs currently running, you want to be on an SSD. The difference in speed is monumental.

And speed isn’t the only benefit of SSDs. They are a lot more reliable than an HDD. An HDD is a drive filled with a lot of disks and to read data from those disks you need a head to move around on the disk to read it as it’s spinning, much like a record player. There are quite a few more moving parts in an HDD and a lot more chances for failure. A well-made SSD should easily outlast an HDD made with the same quality.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

