It’s amazing how fast computers, phones, tablets and other devices have become since solid state drives became the norm for data storage. Prior to SSDs our storage was on hard disk drives. We still use those today for storing things that don’t need to be accessed quickly because they’re still far cheaper to make than SSDs. But for anything that needs fast access like programs currently running, you want to be on an SSD. The difference in speed is monumental.
And speed isn’t the only benefit of SSDs. They are a lot more reliable than an HDD. An HDD is a drive filled with a lot of disks and to read data from those disks you need a head to move around on the disk to read it as it’s spinning, much like a record player. There are quite a few more moving parts in an HDD and a lot more chances for failure. A well-made SSD should easily outlast an HDD made with the same quality.
So it’s interesting that Western Digital has been hit with three class action lawsuits regarding the reliability of their SSDs. Western Digital My Passport drives and SanDisk Extreme (SanDisk is owned by Western Digital) SSDs, both external drives, have been noted to wipe data on the drive and enter a state where the computer could not detect the drive. It appears that the issue occurs with no warning to the user and often precious data is lost. It appears the problem is not with any of the hardware on the drive, but with the firmware (firmware is software that tells hardware how to run).
It seems likely that a bad firmware update is causing the instability and the issue has been pervasive for months now. Hopefully Western Digital learns from this mistake and redoubles its testing efforts to avoid this problem in the future. I have written about it a few times, but I’ll reiterate that if you have valuable data you should back it up in at least two locations. An external SSD is a good choice, but you should also back up your data to the cloud. That way if your drive failed or the cloud provider lost it for some reason your data would still be backed up somewhere.
Let’s move on to a technology that is progressing instead of regressing. Electric vehicles continue to grab more and more market share. We now have offerings from several automakers ranging from Mini to GM. And we’re going to continue to see more in the future until eventually every car sold is electric.
As more cars become electrified we can expect more infrastructure to support them and other advances to the technology.
We just had a small advance in battery technology. A new configuration has been used in the battery to allow for 400 miles of driving with 10 minutes of charging. Range anxiety is one thing that prevents a lot of people from buying an EV. There are gas stations everywhere, so you don’t usually have to worry about running out of gas no matter where you go. The same is not true for EVs.
Many people would worry about their ability to get to a charging station or be left on the side of the road. Further, most EVs today can take more than twenty minutes to give you a few hundred miles of range or less. Alleviating this range anxiety would be a big step forward in encouraging people to buy EVs, and I’d say being able to get 400 miles of range in just 10 minutes is a big step toward that.
