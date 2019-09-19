If you’re in the market for guns and ammunition, or if you’re a collector of military and sports memorabilia, the place to be this weekend is the 38th annual Elks Gun and Coin Show. It takes place Saturday and Sunday in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Dale Harbarth has managed the show since its beginning. It’s a year-round job from doing the paperwork and placing advertising to setting up the show Friday afternoon and evening.
“We normally have a waiting list of three pages,” he said. “This year, we have four pages of exhibitors waiting to get tables for the gun show.”
Harbarth credited this to the quality of the show.
“We have a helluva good gun show, and the exhibitors are realizing it,” he said. “They want to be part of that success.”
Harbarth also credited the show’s success to its location in Hutchinson.
“We’re centrally located,” he said. “We’re an hour from Willmar, an hour from Minneapolis, an hour from St. Cloud and an hour from New Ulm. We have a good pull and we’re on two major highways — 212 and 7 are used a lot.”
Attendees can look forward to 320 tables of merchandise.
“It’s still old and new guns, military guns, a lot of collectible things, old military things, old Winchester guns,” he said. “Hand guns are a big thing nowadays because of conceal and carry. Hands guns were always very popular. Nowadays a lot of women want a little gun to put in their purse.”
The show draws vendors mostly from the five-state area. Visitors come from far and wide.
“We advertise in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the Minneapolis Tribune,” he said.
Harbarth recalled a fellow who attended the show several years ago who came from South Carolina.
“He goes on vacation every year and tries to zero in on quality gun shows,” he said. “That particular year, he took in the Minneapolis Gun Show on Saturday and came to Hutchinson on Sunday. When I saw him, he said our show was ‘fantastic. I’ve already spent $4,000 and I’m nowhere’s done.’ I don’t know what he was buying: Winchesters or military stuff? He was definitely impressed with our show. We hear a lot of those things.”
Another draw for the two-day event is the food. Volunteers from the Hutchinson Elks Lodge grill outside the main entrance. The smell entices people to buy when they get in the door.
“The Elks have some fantastic food,” Harbarth said. “People will get a footlong hot dog. That’s always a big seller.”
While most gun shows charge admission of $5 or $6, the Elks keep it at $4 so it’s reasonable for folks.
“This is an Elks-sponsored gun show,” Harbarth said. “The Elks try to take care of the community. The Dale Harbarth Community Service Award is because of the gun show. We give a $500 scholarship. The Elks named it after me. It’s very special.”