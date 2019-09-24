There was something for everyone at the McLeod County Fairgrounds this past weekend as the Hutchinson Elks packed the Commercial Building for their 38th annual Gun and Coin Show.
Merchandise including new and old guns, collectables, coins, sports memorabilia, hunting supplies and more was loaded up onto 320 tables with vendors and visitors from around the Midwest.
“We have a helluva good gun show, and the exhibitors are realizing it,” said show manager Dale Harbarth. “They want to be part of that success.”
The Hutchinson Elks sponsor and host numerous local events, including an Adopt a Vet program, an annual Flag Day ceremony, a student of the month program, an annual children’s Christmas party, and an Adopt a Highway program. The gun show helps support the Dale Harbarth Community Service Award, which comes with a $500 scholarship.
Visitors over the weekend didn’t just find something to add to their favorite collection, but food was grilled just outside for lunch. The footlong hot dog tends to be popular.
“The Elks have some fantastic food,” Harbarth said.
— Jeremy Jones