Two business proposals have been named winners in the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority's Jump-Start Downtown business plan contest.
The Jump-Start Downtown review committee heard pitches from four finalists June 7. Two were chosen as first-place winners: Flank Steakhouse, owned by Vincent and Amanda Maertz, and Gold Coin, a proposed Thai restaurant owned by Simon Leung and Choua Kue.
In addition, a third contestant — Sweet Rolls & Boba — owned by Mai Thao was chosen for a partial prize, which will be determined by the EDA Board at its June meeting later this month.
"If you think of downtown as an art, entertainment and dining district, this is fantastic," said Miles Seppelt, Hutchinson EDA director. "This is going to draw a lot of people to the downtown area and everyone is going to be a winner."
Seppelt went on to describe downtown's three new eateries as "super exciting."
"I just love we're adding a little bit of ethnic cuisine to the landscape," he said. "That's going to be totally awesome."
Seppelt wasn't the only one excited. The Maertzes said they are thrilled to have won the contest, and sharing it with another business makes it that much sweeter.
“We are absolutely excited, thrilled,” Vincent said. “We walked in there with our business plan and told our story of how we got there, holding back tears the whole time.”
“I cried when they told us,” Amanda said. “We're so happy, over the moon. We're so passionate about what we do.”
Joining Flank Steakhouse in earning first-place honors are Leung and Kue, who will open a Thai restaurant in the updated and modernized former Gold Coin building on Main Street North in downtown Hutchinson.
According to Leung and Kue's business plan, they are re-designing the Gold Coin restaurant to attract families and people of all ages who want authentic Southeast Asian foods at a reasonable cost.
"Thai cuisine is known for its rich, flavorful curry spices," they wrote. "We use fresh herbs in all of our dishes. ... Beside curries, we have a big range of rice noodle dishes to offer as well. The most famous noodle dish is the pad thai. Pad thai consists of al dente rice noodles, stir-fried with fresh green onion, bean sprouts and your choice of protein or vegetables in a sweet and tangy tamarind sauce topped with peanuts and a slice of lemon.
"Beside the pad thai, we offer other stir-fried noodle dishes, such as drunken noodles, pad seew, curry pad thai, peanut curry noodles. With that being said, Thai food has become one of the fastest-growing and most popular of the world cuisines today. We will be featuring vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options at our restaurant for those who request it."
Kue brings experience in restaurant management. For five years, she was the proprietor of Bangkok Taste Cuisine in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. The restaurant won the “Best Thai Food” in West Michigan award from ReVue magazine in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“Our success was driven by our commitment to both high-quality food and our history of community involvement,” she wrote.
Mai Thao, owner of the second-place winner Sweet Rolls & Boba learned about the business plan contest through her friend, Choua Kue. The two women worked together at the Bangkok Taste Cuisine in Grand Rapids. They reconnected in Minnesota, and it was Kue who encouraged her to apply.
The new sweet shop will offer Thai-rolled ice cream and Taiwanese boba/bubble tea that originated in South Asia. She plans to use the Jump-Start funding to buy equipment and supplies for her business.
"We are committed to bringing a quality cross-cultural experience to downtown Hutchinson that is inclusive and very much shareable," she wrote in her business plan. "My roots as a first-generation Asian woman inspires my mission to create products that are both familiar and exotic."
Thao brings to her new business a Bachelor Degree in business administration from Central Michigan University and more than 15 years of experience in the food services industry, including introducing Waan Waan Sweets at Bangkok Taste Cuisine, and operating it as a standalone at festivals throughout Michigan. She'll open her dessert business in the Gold Coin later this year.
“We want to bring Asian-inspired street food to Hutchinson,” she said. “I loved it. I saw it on vacation and wanted to share it with my family and friends.”
HELPING START-UP BUSINESSES
The Jump-Start Downtown business plan competition is designed to promote the start-up of a new business on Hutchinson’s Main Street. The $30,000 prize package — which may well be the largest business plan contest in the state — includes $15,000 in start-up capital, $2,000 for a new sign or awning, business coaching and mentoring, a free website with one year of hosting, advertising, logo design, business cards, letterhead and envelopes — in short, pretty much everything one would need to start a business.
“I'm going to be working with them in the capacity that they get connected with the sponsors,” Seppelt said. “I'll be working with them quite a bit. In terms of coaching and mentoring I'll let the Small Business Development Center do that. They're the experts.”
Jump-Start Downtown was offered for the first time in 2013. The winner was Elena Volkov for her Sweet Spot Bakery on Main Street. Also funded was Meshed Designs. The competition was offered again in 2014, but none of the business plans were accepted.
After walking Main Street in January, Seppelt said he counted a “whole bunch of vacancies.” It was for this reason the EDA stepped up with another run of Jump-Start Downtown.
“We said we have to do something to take care of this,” he said. “Our approach at the EDA is that it's a tool we pull out when we need it. When we see a lot of vacancies on Main Street, we'll pull it out. We want people to start their businesses on their own. This is a tool when we have a significant economic downturn. We pull it out to jump-start things on Main Street.”
Some might wonder why it's important to have a thriving Main Street. According to Seppelt, it's one of the pillars of the Hutchinson EDA.
“We have twin areas of emphasis: Downtown is one of the pillars and manufacturing is the other,” he said. “We want to see manufacturing be successful, and that includes job creation.”
When you talk about economic development, Seppelt said the new buzzword is “placemaking.”
“We've got to get involved in making Hutchinson a great place for young people to come to town and raise their families," he said. "That means amenities such as water parks, trails and fun things to do and cool restaurants and things like that.”
It's particularly important in times like now when unemployment is low and people can get a job wherever they want. Then it comes back to what communities have to offer.
“Is Hutchinson being competitive in the amenities it rolls out?” he asked. “People can pick. We have to think about amenities, housing options available for everyone, child care is not a big issue yet, but I can see it moving in that direction and getting tougher.”