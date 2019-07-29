Searching for silver linings amidst the wreckage on her farm was about all Cheryl Schultz could do Monday morning.
“We lost all of our sheds, but I’m glad the house was spared,” said Schultz, whose farm just a couple miles east of Silver Lake was directly hit by Sunday afternoon’s tornado.
“Living in a camper until (the house) would have been rebuilt would have been awful.” Schultz added with a laugh.
Along with her house only receiving minor damage, she and her husband, John, were safe, along with their two dogs. A quick glance around the property showed it could have been much worse.
Two large machine sheds less than 100 yards from the Schultz’s home were torn to shreds, their debris scattered throughout flattened corn fields surrounding the property. Several trees also lay on the ground, snapped like twigs by the powerful twister that touched down in McLeod County.
Before the tornado hit, Schultz said, “the atmosphere just felt funny,” and that sent the couple to their basement to watch TV reports.
“They said there was a tornado coming straight for Silver Lake, and we watched it come over our field,” Schultz said. “I said, ‘This is coming straight at us,’ so we went into the bathroom in the basement and closed the doors.”
Down the road, the Schultzs’ neighbor, Jeremy Hegle, was working in his shed when he also described having a funny feeling that caused him to check his phone.
“I got up and walked over to my phone and saw tornado warning, and that’s when I heard that freight train noise,” he said.
Hegle went inside his house, and about 20 seconds later the tornado hit, sending a tree branch crashing through the window in his living room.
“That’s when I grabbed my dog and ran down to the basement and rode it out,” Hegle said. “It only lasted about 30 seconds, but the pressure is unbelievable. I had to pop my ears.”
The shed where Hegle had been working was completely destroyed, pieces of it scattered throughout his property and left wrapped in trees. He also had several trees down, but once again was fortunate that his home was left standing.
Across State Highway 7, not far from Hegle and the Schultzs, Garry Bennett’s property was also hit. Several trees were uprooted and power lines were down. At least one window in his home exploded.
Schultz said that as quickly as the tornado hit, it was gone. When she and her husband emerged from their basement to survey the damage, they were hopeful it would be minor.
“We saw it, and then it was gone and we thought we would just have a couple trees down, and we knew the power lines were down because the TV went off,” she said.
“So when we came back upstairs and looked out, I was just,” Schultz paused, “this can’t be real. To do that much damage in such a short time.”
Schultz and Hegle said the outreach from the community has mostly been good, with community members asking if they can help. One person dropped off a bucket of cookies.
“We’ve had to turn a few away,” Schultz said of the volunteers asking to help. “There are down power lines, glass and nails all over the place.”
While many of the visitors have had good intentions, some, the property owners say, have also come to gawk and take pictures. While they understand the curiosity, both property owners are asking people to be respectful.
“There’s a bunch of people that want to help, and there’s a bunch of people that just want to look,” Hegle said. “That’s the one thing. A little privacy would be nice.”