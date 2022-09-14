It is estimated about 12,000 people will attend the 48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival Friday and Saturday in downtown Hutchinson’s Library Square.

For two days, the population of Hutchinson almost doubles. What draws people to this event year after year? To hear tell it, the reasons are many ranging from handcrafted artwork and the beautiful outdoor setting to convenient parking, mouth-watering food and hand-clappin’, toe-tappin’ music. There’s also the joy of seeing old friends and making new ones.

