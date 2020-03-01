“The Civil War was fought in ten thousand places, from Valverde, New Mexico, and Tullahoma, Tennessee, to St. Albans, Vermont, and Fernandina on the Florida Coast. More than 3 million Americans fought in it. And over 600,000 men, 2 percent of the population, died in it,” said David McCullough, narrator of “The Civil War,” the 1990 documentary by filmmaker Ken Burns.
Although the war ended in 1865, it continues to be an ongoing topic of conversation at hundreds of Civil War Round Tables stretching from sunny California to the Old Dominion state of Virginia. Round Tables are in essence clubs that draw together like-minded enthusiasts to study the military, political and sociological history of the American Civil War. It's an opportunity to discuss "what if" and "what was."
Minnesota is host to 10 groups: Rochester, St. Croix Valley, Moorhead, Cannon Valley, Central Minnesota, Hiawatha Valley, Minnesota Valley, Albert Lea, Twin Cities and Litchfield G.A.R. Come April 4, they will partner with the Meeker County Historical Society for the annual Civil War Symposium. The daylong event of Civil War education will be at the Christian Church, 312 Marshall Ave., next door to the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield.
For years, the symposium took place at Fort Snelling, but with the reconstruction of the visitor center, a new venue was required.
"Stephen Osman, an organizer of the event, and I spoke at the 2019 symposium about moving it to Litchfield for 2020," said Bayley Schluter, executive director of the Meeker County Museum. "The schedule of events includes breaks to tour the museum and ends with a trip to the Forest City Stockade."
Schluter is looking forward to introducing more than 100 expected visitors to Litchfield's local history. For many, it will be a new experience.
The theme of this year's symposium is the Civil War in Context. It focuses on areas of the war besides famous battles. While many roundtable members attend, it is open to the public, too.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 9 a.m. introduction from Osman, senior historian for the Minnesota Historical Society and former site manager at Historic Fort Snelling.
The following presentations are planned:
- 9:15 a.m.: "They Both Prayed to the Same God: Religion and Faith in the Civil War" by the Rev. Bob Miller
- 10:10 a.m.: Break and museum visit
- 10:30 a.m.: "Legislating for the Soldier Vote" by Rebecca Rubinstein
- 11:15 a.m.: "Minnesota's Lesser Known Generals" by Brian Pease
- Noon: Lunch break and museum visit
- 1 p.m.: "Technology and the Civil War" by Arn Kind
- 1:45 p.m.: "Financing the Civil War and the Fallout in Minnesota" by Dan Munson
Following Osman's closing remarks at 2:20 p.m., guests are welcome to participate in a field trip to the 1862 Forest City Stockade.
Symposium registration is $10 per person and free for students. Advanced registration is strongly recommended due to limited seating. A buffet lunch is available for $15. The registration deadline for lunch is March 15. Online registration is available at bit.ly/2VlBU77.
THE CIVIL WAR AND MCLEOD COUNTY
When President Abraham Lincoln called for volunteers to put down the Southern rebellion on April 15, 1861, McLeod County had about 1,286 residents, with 300 men fit and able for military service. The county ultimately furnished 154 citizen soldiers, about 12 percent of its population, with the largest number coming from Glencoe.
Among those who answered the call of duty was my great-great grandfather on my father's side, Claus Christian Johnannssen. (His name was Americanized to William Johnson.) He had homesteaded a farm near Glencoe. He served with the Company L, First Minnesota Volunteer Heavy Artillery Regiment. The soldiers were assigned to garrison duty at Chattanooga, Tennessee, where they were in charge of the heavy guns at forts defending the city in anticipation of Confederate Gen. John Hood's advance. Ultimately, the regiment saw no combat action. Johnson received an honorable discharge on Sept. 27, 1865.
His brother, Pvt. Peter Nicholas M. Johnson, joined Company L, too, but he wasn't so lucky. He contracted rubella (German measles) and died at the age of 18 on April 27, 1865. He's buried at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
McLeod County has two Civil War soldiers who deserve recognition and our respect. William May was awarded the Medal of Honor on Dec. 16, 1864, during the second day of the Battle of Nashville, Tennessee. The medal is the "highest award for valor in action against an enemy force which can be bestowed upon an individual serving in the Armed Services of the United States." May's citation reads: “Ran ahead of his regiment over the enemy’s works and captured from its bearer the flag of Bonanchad’s Confederate battery (C.S.A.).”
After the war, he was a resident of Winsted. McLeod County named a park in his honor: William May Park. It is two miles southeast of Winsted on Zion Avenue.
The other is Henry Abbott, a private with Company I of the First Minnesota Volunteer Regiment. Earlier this year, Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County Historical Museum, wrote about Abbott in his "More to the Story" column. The Rich Valley farmer enlisted in the Union Army. He saw action at major battles including Ball's Bluff, Yorktown, Fair Oaks, Glendale, Antietam, Fredricksburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. He was also a prisoner of war, captured at James River on July 1, 1862, and paroled five weeks later.
The First Minnesota fought its way into history on July 2, 1863, the second day of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, when Maj. Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock ordered the First Minnesota to fill a gap in the Union line. The regiment was outmanned by odds of at least 5 to 1.
Hancock bought time with human lives. Abbott was one of 262 men who made the charge. The result was 215 killed and wounded. The casualty rate of 83.1 percent stands to this day as the largest loss by any surviving military unit in U.S. history during a single day’s engagement.
“No soldiers, on any field, in this or any other country, ever displayed grander heroism," Hancock said after the famous charge.
Abbott was among the wounded with one musket ball entering his right thigh and one musket ball entering his left thigh. He spent six months convalescing at Baltimore General Hospital and was honorably discharged in May 1864 after fulfilling his three-year commitment.
The First Minnesota's conduct was held in such high esteem that in 1928, President Calvin Coolidge came to Cannon Falls to dedicate a memorial to William Colvill, the man who led the charge at Gettysburg.
Abbott may have left the war behind, but it didn't leave him. His wounds were such that he was unable to work as a farmer or laborer. He received a partial pension which was later changed to a full pension. Unfortunately, he didn’t live long to collect it. He died in 1870, at age 27, when he fell off the bridge near “Old Hooper’s Place” and drowned in the Crow River.
WHAT IS THE APPEAL?
What is it about the Civil War that keeps it alive after 155 years? For me, it's the family link. It makes history personal. It brings it to life to think your own flesh and blood was there.
There's something about walking the Sunken Road at Shiloh or standing on Little Round Top at Gettysburg that makes history intimate and personal.
It puts it in context. Blood, sweat and tears were spilled on this hallowed ground. Soldiers served a cause greater than themselves. About 620,000 of them gave their last full measure of devotion. Dying for their country.
Haines may have summed it up best when he described seeing Abbott's grave at the abandoned Getchell Cemetery near Biscay.
"We stood there among the hidden headstones, the fallen leaves, the trees that were growing bare, and found ourselves transfixed at the grave before us — knowing that below our feet lay a true war hero, one of the few survivors of the First Minnesota at Gettysburg. A man that took part in the famous charge that may have been the very thing to save the Union from defeat in 1863."