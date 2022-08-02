Cancer. It’s a word none of want to hear. It touches almost everyone and it’s the second leading cause of death in the United States.
This Friday join the fight against cancer by attending the Relay for Life of McLeod County. This year’s theme is Light the Night Purple.
Erika Smith of Hutchinson is the event lead. She has been involved for seven years. This is her first time as chair. Joining her on the committee are the following: Mackenzie Boeckers, Jennifer Burley, Deidra Beilke, Kim Karels, Kelly Mickolichek, Ashley Telecky and Sadie Jenkins.
“I originally got involved with a couple of friends who needed help volunteering,” Smith said. “Then they asked me to join the Event Leadership Team. Then cancer started affecting me personally — my mom, my dad, my father-in-law, my mother-in-law.”
The annual event is community driven and volunteer based. Last year, the local relay hours were shortened from an all-night vigil to 4 p.m.-midnight. This year’s event will follow the new schedule but will remain at its longtime location at Masonic/West River Park along the Crow River in Hutchinson.
As much as the Relay brings awareness to the fight against cancer, it’s also a night of celebration for those who are survivors and a time to remember those who lost their lives to the disease.
“This year we’re really trying to increase community involvement from individuals going through this and their caregivers,” Smith said. “There are tons of resources out there — through hospitals and American Cancer Society. Our mission is to educate and spread why we’re doing this and help as many people as we can.”
While the event opens at 4 p.m., the opening ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Casey O’Brien as the guest speaker. He is a five-time cancer survivor, placeholder for the Minnesota Gophers football team and a University of Minnesota graduate. He was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 13. Since then he has dealt with multiple bouts of treatment including surgery and chemotherapy.
MUCH TO DO AND WHAT’S NEW
Before and after the opening ceremony, attendees are welcome to visit the many booths. There is a silent auction, minnow races, arts and crafts, and food and dessert. Midwest Party Supplies is offering giant chess and laser tag, plus some other activities. There’s also ax throwing, cow poop bingo and more.
There’s plenty to do,” Smith said. “Something for everyone.”
New this year: The Hutchinson Cancer Center will be at Relay for Life.
“It is putting a face to a name for those going through cancer,” Smith said. “To be able to partner with them is super important — first time at the event.”
Also new this year is the entrance. The city requires all events at Masonic/West River Park to use the Montana Street entrance. It will take visitors past the Gopher Campfire Wildlife Sanctuary and enter the parking area from the east.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!
This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000, as of July 28, $38,842.99 had been raised with eight days to donate. The money is used to fund cancer research and patient care programs. Every dollar is helping the American Cancer Society save lives.
“I set it high to come back strong,” Smith said.
There are 11 teams participating this year, with one online only. For more information about supporting the local Relay for Life teams and individuals, visit tinyurl.com/5h95ry6k.
Relay for Life of McLeod County started in 1993. It is one of more than 5,000 relays in 20 countries. For more than 35 years, communities have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised through Relay for Life directly support research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and more.
“We’re really excited to see everyone down at the park,” Smith said. “We hope everyone is as excited as we are to come and support what we are doing.”