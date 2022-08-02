Luminary walk at Relay for Life

Year after year, thousands of luminarias line the walking path at the Relay for Life of McLeod County. The lighting of the luminarias begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by a Luminaria Ceremony at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

 File photo

Cancer. It’s a word none of want to hear. It touches almost everyone and it’s the second leading cause of death in the United States.

This Friday join the fight against cancer by attending the Relay for Life of McLeod County. This year’s theme is Light the Night Purple.

