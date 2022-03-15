If your family is looking for a chance to get outside, the Christian Deer Hunters Association has one for you this weekend, and it just might provide the inspiration for further excursions.
The Big Little Hunting and Fishing Expo is back 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. After shutting down two years ago due to COVID and trying a virtual approach last year, the annual in-person event returns to the Commercial Building with a range of events and vendors for outdoor lovers of all ages and sizes.
“We’ll have lots of games for kids,” said Tom Rakow, founder and executive president of the CDHA. “That’s probably something different from most events like this. We want the kids to have fun, too.”
The Big Little Hunting and Fishing Expo includes outdoor-related booths, live and silent auctions, hunting and fishing seminars, food catered by Pizza Ranch, and competitions. In addition to a best beard, best partial beard and best mustache competition, there will be a “best mountain man look” competition.
“That way the rugged guys have something, not just the well-groomed guys,” Rakow said.
A casting competition will provide poles with a sinker with a Velcro covering. Participants will have to cast around obstacles at a target from a kayak. A scoreboard will be kept, and the top caster will win a kayak.
Participants for the quilt competition are welcome. The event is for “any quilt someone has made that is outdoor related,” Rakow said. “It can be mountain scenes, flowers, deer or bear.”
Visitors will pick the winner with ballots, and prizes and ribbons will be given out. Meanwhile, the best turkey, goose and duck calling competitions will be decided by blind judges. Rakow advised any potential competitor to bring their favorite call for a chance at a trophy and prizes.
While the popular Catastrophic Cooking Competition will not return this year, there will be a trail cam photo contest. The entry fee is $10 and covers three entries. The winner is selected by visitors, but photos must belong to the entrant. Photos can be dropped off after 9 a.m. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
Rakow, who is excited to be back in action, touted a large collection of monster buck replicas that will be on display. The display, known as Trophies of Grace, includes replicas and originals and will offer seminars of its own at the show.
“I’m sure there will be a spiritual message to it,” Rakow said. “They have several different trailers, and this is the big one with the world class buck (replicas).”
All funds raised will help support the outreach of the CDHA, a volunteer ministry founded in 1994. The association is well known for thousands of 56-page devotional booklets — Devotions for Deer Hunters — it distributes on an annual basis. Admission to the expo is a monetary donation. For more information regarding auctions, seminars and booths, visit ChristianDeerHunters.org.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Rakow said. “Lord willing we’ll have good weather.”