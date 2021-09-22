The Elks Gun, Coin and Knife Show returns to Hutchinson this weekend, and according to Dale Harbarth, show coordinator, there’s plenty to talk about.
“We have two buildings — the Commercial Building and the one next door (Horticulture Building) at the fairgrounds, same as last year, but bigger,” he said. “Last year we downsized the number of tables due to COVID-19. Now we’re back to normal. We have about 370 tables now. Before with the one building we had 320. People like the extra building. There’s more elbow room. They don’t have to walk far to get to it.”
The two-day show is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $5 and free for children age 12 or younger. Parking is free.
Attendance at the show has been steady at 3,000-plus. It draws vendors from many states, but Harbarth added they don’t come from as faraway as they once did. Spectators come from all over.
While you might think the show is just about guns, you would be wrong. There’s a little bit of everything including gun accessories, coins, knives, sports memorabilia, military collectibles and more.
IT MAKES YOU HUNGRY
Although people of all ages come for the vendors and merchandise, a big draw is the food. Last year, due to COVID-19, the Elks moved their concessions stand from inside the Commercial Building to a food wagon between the two buildings.
“That went over so great between the two buildings,” Harbarth said. “More elbow room and the fairgrounds brought all their picnic tables and put them between the buildings. We had such a sunshiny Saturday.”
Who knew the gun show was known for its footlong hot dogs? According to Harbarth, it’s amazing how many people talk about Hutchinson having footlong hot dogs prepared onsite on the grills by the Elks.
The dogs are so popular, the Elks sell out each year. Last year they were sold out by 1 p.m. Saturday. They were able to get more and those sold out as well.
“This year they’re really stocking up,” Harbarth said. “It’s a big deal. It’s like going to the carnival and getting a footlong hot dog. It makes you hungry.”
STILL GOING STRONG
You might wonder why the gun show has stood the test of time after 40 years. Harbarth took a moment to pat himself on the back, crediting the consistency of leadership and the willingness of the Elks to volunteer.
“That’s the whole thing,” he said. “In Hutchinson, we’ve got a good place at the fairgrounds. ... It’s well organized, well advertised, and guns are in so many different directions of interest — targeting, hunting, conceal and carry, youth training. There are accessories. It’s not just guns. It’s a gun-and-hunting-related flea market.”
The show started as a fundraiser for the Elks Lodge and it continues to be. The money raised has helped support youth activities, such as scholarships to send kids to camp every summer, as well as football, bowling, dance, cycling and many other youth activities including the creation of an inclusive playground at Elks Park in Hutchinson.
Money from the show also funds the Dale Harbarth Community Service Award, a $500 scholarship given to a graduating Hutchinson High School senior each year.
Looking back on the past year, Harbarth said the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the gun show. As a result of social distancing, a second building was added, so there could be more room between vendors and walkways. It also brought about the popular food wagon with its picnic table seating.
“Negatives often turn out to be positives,” Harbarth said. “It was a negative year that turned out to be a positive year. Overall, it turned out fantastic.”