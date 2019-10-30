If you’re looking for a Christian experience where the sole focus is on praise music, mark your calendar for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
The Gathering features contemporary Christian music performed by vocalists backed by a live band ranging from eight to 10 musicians. Although it’s hosted at Christ the King Lutheran Church, the event is for people of all ages and faiths.
“The focus of every ‘Gathering’ is to wholeheartedly give Him the glory,” said Molly Daggett, a vocalist and co-founder of the group. “This is not a performance. Very little credit falls on the individual, but the power comes from the collection of people who courageously stepped forth in faith to contribute their gifts and talents to bring this to life for our community. Together with each humble ‘yes,’ He is co-creating with us to pour love and faith upon every person who enters the doors of The Gathering.”
The idea was sparked by Daggett. She had participated in a similar event through campus ministry at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University. For the past six years she’s been living in Hutchinson and raising her family with husband, Jack. Knowing she couldn’t do it on her own, Daggett shared the idea with musician friends Andy and Tabitha Dawkens. They embraced it and the three of them became co-collaborators, bringing their shared vision to life.
It was a quick turnaround of less than a month from when they pitched it in May to Christ the King, to the first gathering in June. The name of the group is based on the Bible verse Matthew 18:20: “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
When word got out about the new faith event, committees at Christ the King stepped up and volunteered to provide child care and food for fellowship. Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, offered to be the tech guy and run sound for the group.
“It’s a great idea,” Begnaud said.
“It’s unbelievable how people have come forward,” Daggett said. “I couldn’t believe how many said ‘yes.’”
At The Gathering, expect to hear the type of music played on Christian radio. The lyrics are projected on screens in the sanctuary, so attendees can sing along if they desire.
“I love the freedom of self-expression, how the spirit moves you,” Daggett said. “As a mom, I like to show my kids there’s no right or wrong way.”
Several musicians have volunteered to play, so Daggett and the Dawkens draw from a pool of about 15. One rehearsal typically takes place about a week before the gathering.
“It’s fun to creatively collaborate with other musicians,” she said. “We really love getting together and jamming.”
Although they originally expected to attract young people to the event, it has drawn all ages.
“It’s different than I envisioned it in the best way possible,” Daggett said.
Attendance has ranged from a high of about 150-175 in August, which included a bonfire, to around 50 earlier this month. People come from Hutchinson as well as Winthrop, Cokato and Litchfield.
“It’s humbling and super neat to have people come from a distance,” she said. “I never expected that.”
Following the hour of praise music, people are welcome to stay for fellowship and refreshments.
“It’s unbelievable,” Daggett said. “I just love it. It’s literally a dream come true. It’s 95 percent music, which makes it welcoming and approachable. It’s not about us. It’s about getting people together.
“Some people are making deep connections,” she added. “The choice is yours. There’s no expectation. It’s a neutral meeting ground for people.”