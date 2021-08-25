Leave it to clever marketing folks to rework the Minnesota State Fair's tagline "The Great Minnesota Get-Together" to the "Great Minnesota Get-Back Together." It's a positive spin on the fair's 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that said, the Minnesota State Fair is back Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. When it comes to attendance, 2019 was a record-setting year with 2,126,551 people passing through the gates. This was an increase of more than 80,000 people over 2018. To put it in perspective, this uptick was more than twice the population of McLeod County and three-and-a-half times the population of Meeker County.
HOW TO GET THERE
The State Fair is at 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. There are a variety of ways to get there including driving by car with lot parking available on the fairgrounds for $15 cash, Metro Transit and Express buses, free Park and Ride options from 30 Twin Cities metro locations, plus taxi and rideshare apps such as Lyft and Uber. For details, visit metrotransit.org/state-fair-express or call 612-373-3333.
FAIR ADMISSION
Regular gate admission is $16 for people age 13-65, $14 for adults age 65 or older, and $14 for children age 5-12. Children age 4 or younger are free. If you're looking for a deal, there are special State Fair Deal Days:
- Thursday, Aug. 26: Discounted admission is $14 for people age 13-65; $11 for seniors and kids when purchased at the gate.
- Monday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Sept. 2, are Seniors Days. Seniors age 65 or older are admitted for $11 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
- Tuesday, Aug. 31, is Military Appreciation Day, when active military and their families, as well as retired and veteran military and their spouses, are admitted for $11 when they purchase admission at the gate with documentation of U.S. military service.
- Wednesday Sept. 1, and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, are Kids Days. Kids are admitted for $11 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
MORE DEALS
If you're looking for more deals, don't miss the 2021 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book, sponsored by the Minnesota Lottery. For the cost of $5, you'll receive 100 coupons with savings of at least 30% on food, merchandise and attractions throughout the fairgrounds. Deals range from $4 off a bottle of BBQ sauce at Caribbean Heat and 30% off a custom-made leather key ring at Grace Gear, to $2.50 off one order of Reuben bites at O'Gara's at the Fair and $2 off one serving of caramel apples in a dish with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream. Blue Ribbon Bargain Books can be purchased at the State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book and State Fair Poster Carts.
WHAT'S NEW?
The following State Fair experiences are debuting this year:
Joyful World Mural Park: Imagination and joy come to life as local artists paint 10 large-scale artworks that reflect the world they want to live in. It is on the west side of Chambers Street between West Dan Patch and Carnes avenues. Select artists on site 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
- New Mighty Midway Ride: The Riptide roller coaster, reaching 55 feet high, has all the ups and downs and twists and turns for that end-of-summer adrenaline rush.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive: The American Red Cross brings an expanded pop-up donation site at the North End Event Center, on the north side of Murphy Avenue. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, and until 8 p.m. on Labor Day.
- Celebrating 100 Years of the Cattle Barn: One of the most iconic buildings on the State Fairgrounds, the Cattle Barn was completed in 1921. It is on the south side of Judson Avenue, between Stevens and Liggett streets. Originally known as the Livestock Pavilion, it is a brick structure covering 117,450 square feet with sufficient housing for 1,000 head of cattle. It was designed by architect Clarence H. Johnston. Among his extensive list of work is the design of Williams Arena and Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota, and Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Fair guests can stop by to view an educational timeline outlining the classic building’s many milestones over the past century, plus participate in a photo opportunity to commemorate 100 years.
- Destination Healthy Skin: The Skin Cancer Foundation’s mobile skin cancer education and screening program offers free full-body skin exams by licensed dermatologists in a specially equipped RV. Screenings are done on a first-come basis and subject to physician availability. No appointment necessary. It is on Underwood Street, north of Murphy Avenue and east of the Pet Pavilions. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 only.
- Catch Co.’s Bassmobile: In its outfitted RV featuring family-friendly games, activities, giveaways and innovative fishing gear products for sale, Catch Co. shares the joy of fishing and inspire beginning anglers. It is on the south side of Wright Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
- Fraser Sensory Building: This brand-new, take-a-break sensory space in the Fraser Sensory Building offers a calming atmosphere, support staff and private side entrance for guests of all ages with sensory-processing challenges who may find the sights, sounds and smells of the fair overwhelming. It is on the west side of Cosgrove Street, south of the Home Improvement Building. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, and until 8 p.m. on Labor Day.
- North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Cart Central Regional Finals: This event brings together premier draft horse hitches from a region encompassing 12 states and central Canada. At stake is a coveted spot in the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals Championship later this year. This event is free with fair admission 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, south of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets.
- COVID Community Vaccination Clinic at the Fair: The Minnesota Department of Health, Ramsey County and Homeland Health are offering all eligible fair guests the chance to roll up their sleeves and get their free COVID vaccine. Minnesotans can walk into the community vaccination clinic in the North End Event Center to receive their vaccine, and after a short waiting period, return to the fun of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. No appointment, identification or insurance necessary.
- Crop Art To Go Competition: In 2020, fair fans made the most of a year without a get-together with the first Crop Art To-Go kits to try their hand at a State Fair tradition unlike any other. Now in 2021, there will be a new competition category open to those who made creations using the patterns and materials included in their at-home kits. Unique to the Minnesota State Fair, crop art is made from Minnesota-grown seeds, stems and other plant parts, and the talent, humor and creativity of Minnesotans is on full display in the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
- Updates to Know Before You Go: The State Fair's website has a new section where fair guests can learn about what’s new and changed and how to make the most of a visit to the Great Minnesota Get-Together. It can be found at mnstatefair.org/updates/.
OPERATIONS
It's interesting to note the State Fair is self-supporting and receives no government money and hasn't since 1949.
The fair employs nearly 80 year-round, full-time staff members. During the summer, about 450 seasonal staff are added. More than 2,300 people are hired as fair-time staff members. Its income comes from ticket sales, licensing of commercial exhibit space, the rental of fair facilities for non-fair events and other areas. Expenses include extensive services for fair guests such as Park and Ride buses, sanitation, law enforcement and security, and free state entertainment, as well as fairgrounds operations and administration. Is it worth it? You be the judge. The year-round operations of the 2018 Minnesota State Fair generated $268 million in economic impact for the Twin Cities, plus additional unmeasured impact throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit mnstatefair.org.
To learn more about the Minnesota State Fair, events, activities and more, visit mnstatefair.org or call the fair office at 651-288-4400.