Unless you win the lottery, most of us will never know what it feels like to have a million bucks in the bank. The good news is that as residents of Hutchinson, we can bask in the glow of the Hutchinson Area Community Foundation’s recent achievement of hitting its Founders Fund $1 million endowment goal.
The effort has been a long time coming. The foundation launched its $1 million capital drive in 2003. According to Roger Stearns, the president at the time, the endowment fund would ensure the foundation’s longevity.
“The foundation exists to keep Hutchinson the best possible to live, work, play and raise a family,” Stearns said at the time. “That’s about as simple as it gets. If there are groups that want to hear about us, we’ll do it. This is a unique venture. This is the keystone of our whole project. A million dollar endowment generates a lot of money. Thirty years from now, it will generate an incredible amount of money for Hutchinson.”
Although that $1 million isn’t in our accounts, we have access to its annual earnings through the programs of local nonprofits. If you have used the automated door at the Hutchinson Public Library, looked up a newspaper article on the microfilm printer/reader at the McLeod County History Museum, or visited Law Enforcement Park, Elks Park or Veterans Memorial Park, you’ve experienced the foundation’s largess.
“We attempted pre-COVID to put something together as we were getting close to $1 million Founders Fund endowment,” said Jon Block, board treasurer. “We were planning a marketing blitz — ‘The Drive to a Million.’ COVID derailed that. We couldn’t meet in person and we couldn’t get the momentum we wanted.”
While the pandemic slowed things down, it didn’t stop the effort.
“We had a number of very nice gifts to the fund and we’ve been included in some donors’ estate planning,” Block said. “We got a really large gift from a donor last year and it put us over the $1 million mark. We’ve been building toward that and recognize those who helped make that happen.”
When the capital campaign was launched, the vehicle the foundation created to raise funds was the Founders’ Pathway, along the north side of Library Square. It features 200 granite pavers where donors who contributed $5,000 or more are recognized. If all sold, it would generate the $1 million for the endowment fund. According to Block, there are pavers still available.
FUNDING PROJECTS
The foundation also raises money through an annual pledge drive. Once a year at holiday time it reaches out to a list of 300 names of probable or possible donors to the Founders Fund. According to Block it turns out tens of thousands in donations.
So what type of projects does the foundation fund? According to Block, they are looking for projects that promise a long-term benefit to the Hutchinson area.
“Our first grantmaking cycle was 2004,” he recalled. “We gifted $4,000. That was a pretty exciting time when we were able to give money away. We have gifted every year since then. There was one lean year after the housing crash of 2008. 2010 was a tough year, but we gifted $1,500. We worked very hard at it. We have gifted over $368,000 through 2020.”
The foundation likes to spread its money around, too. It gave away 15 grants in 2016, 14 in 2017, and 15 in 2018.
The foundation funds projects in the range from $500 to $10,000. Typically it receives 25 to 26 requests and funds 12 to 18. In 2019 the average grant size was $2,200, and in 2017 and 2018 the average was $2,300.
“We don’t fund every request every year,” Block said. “We look at history. If we gave you money last year, we make sure we’re covering the different areas: sports, arts, historic things and so on. We try to spread it around and cover the different areas.”
So what can the foundation do with a $1 million? Depending on earnings, it can gift anywhere between $40,000 to $50,000 a year to local nonprofits during its annual fall grant cycle. In fact, the window is open now. To apply, nonprofits or groups with a fiscal agent can apply by Oct. 11. Successful applicants will be notified Nov. 8. Applications are available online at hutchinsonfoundation.org and via the foundation’s Facebook page.
Past recipients range from Common Cup Ministry and Hutchinson Band Boosters to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, New Century Academy, Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum, Junior High Math League and Hutchinson Girls Softball Association.
The late Irv Burich, chairman of the board of Citizens Bank & Trust, would be proud to celebrate the foundation’s $1 million landmark. He was the mover and shaker behind the creation of the foundation in 1999. He believed in it so much that he gave a $35,000 start-up gift from the Citizens Bank Foundation to get the ball rolling.
It’s been said earning the first million is the hardest, and it gets easier from there. With the success of raising $1 million, Block admitted it was tempting to raise the bar to $2 million or even higher.
“It’s kind of fun when you get to this level,” Block said. “It’s a long time coming. When you see what you can achieve with that $1 million in our endowment — why not $2 million? Why not $3 million? If we had $2 million, realistically we could gift $80,000. This is a fun one to be part of, no doubt.”