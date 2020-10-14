With all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, education and activities, the Hutchinson High School marching band knew one thing for certain this year.
“We were going to play whenever football was going to play,” said director Kevin Kleindl.
Ordinarily, the Marching Tigers would step into the school year preparing to play at games and for competitions, but a football season destined for spring threw up a few hurdles. A few months ago, it wasn’t clear if competitions would shift around as well, or be canceled.
“Figured if there would be nothing in the fall, we would shift marching band to spring to play at halftime for football,” Kleindl said. “We didn’t know if competitions were going to happen, but we felt it was more important to play for the community.”
On Sept. 21, the Minnesota State High School League reversed course when the board of directors voted overwhelmingly to reinstate football and volleyball for abbreviated fall seasons. That meant the marching band needed to make a similar sudden change.
“We stood with the notion that we wanted to follow the football team,” Kleindl said.
A lot of work had to happen fast to have everyone ready in time. As a result, the planned show was cut and an unused outline from a previous year was slotted in for this year with some abbreviations. Everything from drill to music was rewritten going into the first practice two weeks ago, and two more this past week. Ordinarily, the students would have had two weeks of intensive practice to kick off the year. So, in order to have the band in marching shape for the first home game Thursday, Oct. 15, the music will be a bit easier, there will not be a demand for memorization, and there will be fewer songs to start.
“We want it to be as stress-free as possible,” Kleindl said. “We are not going to have time to put a full show out there for the first game, so we’re going to do one or two of the pieces and then add to the show each football game. By the Nov. 6 game, we should have our complete show.”
Many are familiar with “Where’s Waldo?,” a series of children’s puzzle books where the reader is tasked with finding the oddly dressed Waldo on a page full of strange characters. The Marching Tigers are taking on this concept with drum major Landon Butler filling Waldo’s role.
“I’ll be running around the whole time doing a little bit of everything, as well as drum major things,” Butler said.
Ultimately, Kleindl said, the goal is to make sure another experience for students isn’t lost to COVID-19.
“We’re trying to give the kids, especially the seniors, a marching season they can be happy with and proud to perform in,” Kleindl said.
“It’s just good to have anything at this point,” said Butler, a senior. “It was a real big bummer not to have any sort of band for a chunk of the (past) year. It feels nice to get back with everyone and make some music and do some marching.”
Butler likened the loss of marching band to the loss of a sense of family, community and camaraderie.
“There is something about standing on a field in the freezing cold with everyone around you for hours upon hours in the night,” Butler said. “And that sense of accomplishment with everyone around you. It’s really nice.”