Libraries are our go-to places for everything from books, magazines and newspapers to free internet, Wi-Fi, tax forms and more. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we access library services. While the doors are closed, it's in business, but maybe not business as usual.
“Although our regularly scheduled library programs have been canceled or indefinitely postponed, it has been rewarding to see the wealth of support and online sharing from our previously scheduled performers,” said Katy Hiltner, head librarian.
For instance, this month Jen Anfinson was scheduled to share a library-sponsored jewelry-making class at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. While the program has been canceled, Anfinson is now posting activities on her studio Facebook page. The library has added this link to its Facebook page.
In early May, Minnesota children’s author Mary Bleckwehl was scheduled to present two programs at New Discoveries Montessori Academy. Following the cancellation of her programs, Bleckwehl sent along children's activities sheets, which tie in with her books.
“Despite the adversity, people are coming together to help one another and are finding creative ways to stay connected,” Hiltner said.
So what is happening at the library? To find out, the Leader reached out to Hiltner; Rachelle Golde, library staff member; Rachel Randall, youth services assistant; and Carolyn Ulrich, president of the library board, to talk about the current state of the Hutchinson Public Library and new programs.
This is the first time in my memory libraries have been closed. How does that feel? How are you reaching out to people during this unprecedented event?
Hiltner: As everyone would agree, these are challenging and unprecedented times. While it’s unusual to have closed libraries, we are finding other ways to reach out to our communities. Library staff is working from home as much as possible to increase libraries’ digital presence. We’ve been regularly updating the Hutchinson Public Library’s webpage as well as the library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. We’re using these digital platforms to share important and educational resources as well as to share fun and creative activities.
Golde: Check the various pages on our website for recommended resources and website links for children and teens for homework help, child/teen friendly news sites, and stuff just for fun. There will be activities and digital programs posted so children and teens can continue to participate in regular programs such as Coding Club and LEGO Club. Keep checking our website and social media sites like Facebook to find these activities.
Among the new programs offered by the Hutchinson Public Library is the Community Poetry Project. What is it and how do people participate?
Golde: April is National Poetry Month, so we had originally planned to have a teen poetry program in April. However, we needed to cancel the program along with all other library programs during the stay at home (order). We decided to offer an online poetry program and open it up to the whole community.
Randall: Throughout the month, Hutchinson Public Library is inviting everyone to write poems. Poetry prompts will be featured on the library's website and social media pages to spark creativity. Poems submitted to the library via email will be posted on the library's website. The whole community can enjoy reading poems written by their friends and neighbors by visiting the library's community poetry web page at hutchinson.lib.mn.us/community-poetry/.
Another new opportunity is the library's online knitting event. What's that all about?
Hiltner: We are so excited to be able to partner with Carolyn Ulrich on this online knitting project. Not only is Carolyn an avid supporter serving as the library board president, she is also a talented and gifted knitter. The idea for this project actually came from the Senior Center’s newsletter.
September Jacobsen was asking for library news/happenings. I wanted to include information about how to access the library’s digital book/audio book collection. I then started to think about not only the materials the library can offer but also online library programming. When I shared the idea with Carolyn, she immediately offered to create a knitting project to post online. When the library doors are open, we’re a resource of information, so this knitting project is a modified way to bring information and programming to interested patrons.
Ulrich: This current library knitting project actually started with my involvement in the Knot Just Knitting group at the Senior Center, which has been meeting weekly for about eight years. This winter we formed another smaller group, some of the Knot Just Knitting group and some new knitters including one from Litchfield. The Knit Don’t Quit group was meeting every Wednesday and was learning new stitches, techniques and sharing ideas. Our next project was to be a hat so that segued into the library very nicely. I wanted something easy and yet challenging, so it took quite a few days to put it all together as I had to knit a sample (four it turns out) and then write the pattern. Since I’m not a designer, this was new territory for me. I wasn’t familiar with the bamboo stitch but now I’ve done the hats, I have an idea for a matching scarf expanding the stitch even more.
Hiltner: To access the instructions for the “Bamboo Stitch Hat,” patrons can to go to the library’s web page and click on the “Creative Projects” page. Carolyn has shared her thoughts on knitting and provided a wonderful knitting project. If knitters run into any questions, they are welcome to email me and I will make sure their questions get answered. If interested, we’re hoping knitters might also send us photos of their finished projects, so we can share with others.
Pioneerland is offering digital library cards. Tell me about this. Is there a charge? How do people get them? How do you access online books?
Hiltner: Digital Library Cards are available on OverDrive. Patrons who do not have a PLS library card may check out items on OverDrive. To access OverDrive, go to: pioneerland.overdrive.com. To sign up, patrons should enter their individual cell phone number. If a patron lives in the service area of Pioneerland Library System, the patron will be issued a digital card. This library card will expire in 12 months and cannot be renewed. Patrons are then encouraged to get a library card from their local library.
Note: Patrons will need to download the free OverDrive or Libby app. For more information on getting started, OverDrive has a help page at help.overdrive.com/en-us/home.htm.
The COVID-19 pandemic ramped up during the Adult Winter Reading Program. How did that work out?
Hiltner: We had a great response to this year’s 2020 Adult Winter Reading Program. I recall our library’s sign-ups were higher than last year, but I have not had the opportunity to tabulate the results or contact the bonus book raffle prize winners.
The bonus book options continue to grow in popularity. We offer these bonus book suggestions as a way for people to mix up their usual reading choices. It was great to see how many classic books (published before 1900) came across the circulation desk for check out. I believe the literary greats would be very pleased to see readers still enjoying their works.
This past winter, it was fun to hear people recommending books to one another at the front desk. Minnesota authors were a popular conversation topic.
Note: If you completed the 2020 Adult Winter Reading Program and earned a ticket to the State Theatre, please hold on to your ticket. Arrangements will be made at a future date for you to redeem your ticket.
Any idea when the library may reopen?
Hiltner: Pioneerland Library System is working to implement modified library service to our communities. However, a start-up date for modified service has not been set.