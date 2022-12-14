Real Life in Hutchinson hosted its eighth annual Christmas Lights Contest Dec. 1-8. Folks were invited to submit photos of their outdoor lighting displays and people “liked” their favorites.
The top three with the most votes were declared winners, each receiving a variety of gifts from sponsors Country Kitchen, Cash Wise and Culver’s.
Jim Olson of Hutchinson has been the administrator for the local Facebook site for 8 years. It was originally created in 2013 by Brad Goldschmidt. At last count, there were 13,745 members.
Olson started doing the Christmas Lighting Contest after many people were asking the group where the best houses and neighbors were in Hutchinson to see Christmas lights.
“Then I thought it would be fun to get a few sponsors,” Olson said, “and then do a Christmas light contest so people could win something and at the same time find out where some of the best neighborhoods to see the lights.”
Olson said he’s thinking this will be the last year of the contest, but he said the same words in 2021. So, we’ll see what next year brings.