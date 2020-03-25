Now that you've tackled the clutter on the counter, caught up on viewing your favorite TV shows and baked 12 dozen chocolate chip cookies, what else is there to do? How do you survive without dine-in restaurants, drink-at-the-bar bars and your favorite live sporting events?
I admit it's not easy and it takes ingenuity, but that's where the Leader can help. Here's a list of suggestions to help pass the time:
A is for Art. The next best thing to the Hutchinson Center for the Art's annual Youth Art Exhibit is its new youth art mini gallery windows. The exhibit has been canceled, but Lisa Bergh, executive director, has created a gallery experience by hanging the youth art work in the art center's windows facing the alley. View the work on foot or by car. Lights are on 24/7.
B is for Broadway. Although you may be cooped up at home, there's no reason you can't be on the cutting edge of live theater. At this time BroadwayHD is offering a 7-day free trial, so you can view shows on New York City's Broadway and London's West End. Options range from "Romeo and Juliet" and "The King and I" to "Swan Lake," "42nd Street" and "Kinky Boots." Like what you see? Subscribe.
C is for chalk. Take a piece of chalk or a handful of chalk sticks on your next outing. Write an inspiring message or draw a picture. It will help to brighten someone's day.
D is for diet. If you've been wanting to adopt healthier eating habits or try a new eating plan, this maybe the time to try it. Looking for information? Check out U.S. News' best diets rankings for 2020 at bit.ly/3dpyXsY.
E is for exercise. It's good to get out of the house and take a walk. If that's not an option, the YMCA has launched 60 free online adult and children's classes ranging from boot camp and barre to Tai Chi, boxing and more. Learn more at ymca360.org/.
F is for fishing. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers everything you need to know on its website. This is a good time to learn fishing basics and to plan your future fishing excursions. Learn more at dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/index.html.
G is for gardening. Although it's too early to dig in the dirt outdoors, it's a great time to start plants in preparation for outdoor gardening. Learn how to start an indoor garden at bit.ly/3afaPXT.
H is for happiness. Learn more about happiness by taking Yale University's most popular course: The Science of Well-Being. You can enroll for free. As of Monday, 859,884 people had registered for the online class. For more information, visit bit.ly/3aevknE.
I is for ice cream. Have you ever made homemade ice cream? You don't need an expensive ice cream maker, you can make your own ice cream using a Mason jar. Watch the video and get the recipes at tiphero.com/mason-jar-ice-cream.
J is for jewelry. It's a good time to clean your jewelry when you're stuck at home. Learn what you need and how to do it with this guide from Reader's Digest: rd.com/home/cleaning-organizing/cleaning-jewelry/.
K is for kite. It's spring and that means kite-flying season. The thrill of watching a kite soar above our heads never gets old. To learn more, visit bit.ly/2QAZc5O.
L is also for Little Free Libraries. Hutchinson has 24 Little Free Libraries for free adult and children's books. Learn more about them at hutchhealth.com/health-well-being/little-free-library/.
L is also for learning. Just because school is out of session at the moment doesn't mean opportunities for learning aren't available. Scholastic has created a free, open-access digital hub for at-home learning. Check out this site at scholastic.com/learnathome. Choose a grade level and get started.
M is for museums. Google Arts & Culture has partnered with more than 2,500 famous museums and galleries around the world to create virtual tours. From the comfort of your couch, you can visit places such as the British Museum in London and the Guggenheim in New York City. Tours begin at bit.ly/39ae5Te.
N is for author Neil Gaiman. If you're a fan of this popular author, visit his website for cool stuff to do: neilgaiman.com/Cool_Stuff.
O is for outdoors. If you're feeling the walls are closing in on you, head outdoors. The benefits are many from boosting your energy and immune system to receiving your daily dose of vitamin D. Hutchinson offers more than 40 parks to explore, plus miles of sidewalks and biking paths. Remember to practice social distancing. That means to stay about 6 feet away from others.
P is for painted rocks. It's a good time to express your creativity by gathering the family around the dining room table to paint kindness rocks. The idea is to spread kindness around. Every time you head outdoors take a few of your rocks and hide them along your route. It will brighten another person's day to find them.
Q is for quiet. It never hurts to take time and be still. In our busy world, plus with the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, it's a good time to center yourself, take a deep breath and be quiet.
R is for reading aloud. One way to keep your kids entertained is to turn them loose on Storyline Online (storylineonline.net).The Daytime Emmy-nominated program features celebrities reading children's stories.
S is for stress. It's not surprising people are experiencing stress and anxiety during these challenging times. The following meditation apps are free or offering free trials: Calm, Simple Habit and Stress Less are available for free within the Muse app.
T is for thank you. When was the last time you penned a thank you note, put it in an envelope, stuck on a stamp and mailed it? Most of us just pop off an email and call it good. Brighten someone's day by writing a thank you note. It can be to a teacher that influenced your life, your parents who raised you, friends, neighbors or business owners. Just the action of thinking of someone else will brighten your day as well as their's.
U is for USA. Discover the United States via a map. Spread it out on the table or floor and take a tour of states, identify capitols and places where friends and family live. No paper map, you can do this online, too. A good place to start is online.kidsdiscover.com.
V is for vocabulary. Improve it with a Word of the Day. Open a dictionary and randomly point to a word. Read its meaning and how it is pronounced. And then challenge yourself by using it in a sentence. Add it to your daily language. If you don't have a dictionary, visit merriam-webster.com/word-of-the-day.
W is for weather. Become a weather observer by joining the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network or the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program. For more information, visit cocorahs.org or weather.gov/skywarn/.
X marks the spot. There's nothing like an at-home treasure hunt to get the kids moving. Create your own at playtivities.com/at-home-treasure-hunt/.
Y is for yoga. If you're looking for an activity that involves the whole family, consider yoga. The benefits are many from improved flexiblity and muscle strength and tone to better balance. Watch a free video at bit.ly/3afBJie.
Z is for zoo. Watch zoo animals and learn how to say their names such as panda and lion in a variety of languages at bit.ly/2QCvgGk. You can also visit places such as the San Diego Zoo and watch live cams of residents ranging from penguins and baboons to giraffes, koalas and elephants.