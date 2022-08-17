Grover Cleveland was in the White House. Ransom E. Olds founded the Olds Motor Vehicle Company in Lansing Michigan, and Thomas Edison was granted a patent for the Kinetoscope, a precursor of the movie projector, all it 1897.
The year also marked the 25th year of the McLeod County Fair in Hutchinson. It took place Sept. 15-17, 1897. It was reported, a month before, members of the executive committee and others had been traveling far and wide putting up posters, distributing premium lists and other advertising matter until every fence, every barn and every shop window within a radius of 25 miles of Hutchinson tells of the County Fair.
“It has grown from a very small beginning and a precarious existence to a large institution owning as fine a grounds as can be found in the state,” the Leader reported. “It has good buildings, a splendid race track, amphitheater and ball grounds. Fine exhibits are assured in all classes of stock, vegetables, fruit, art, needlework and so on, and competent disinterested judges, secured outside the county if possible, will award the premiums. Fine music has been secured — The Pickaninny Band and the Eagle Quartet of Minneapolis. Other special attractions will be exciting races and a great Roman Hippodrome exhibition.”
HIGHLIGHTS THROUGH THE YEARS
Too good to compete? That was the problem facing the fair board in 1904. H.H. Bonniwelll’s Shorthorn cattle were so superior they were thought to discourage other cattlemen from exhibiting. Mr. Bonniwell gave the association the privilege of barring him from competition, provided the board provided a note to that effect in the premium list.
In 1922 bleachers were added to the grandstand. Not sure what folks sat on before that, but H.A. Jennings was instructed to build four sections of bleachers, seating 400 at a cost of $500.
Change was in the air in 1925 when the matter of changing the race track came up for discussion and a committee was named to find out the cost of changing the track and building a new grandstand. By 1927, the money had been raised and a new grandstand was in the works. Nothing was mentioned about the race track.
The 4-H program came up for the first time in 1931, when a committee was set up to make plans. Everett Oleson, who was in charge of the 4-H work reported to the committee he hoped to have a membership of 250 within a short time.
Showing cattle and entering exhibits has been favorite activities of local 4-H’ers. Kayla Miller said her favorite memories of the fair include showing animals and working at the 4-H Cafe. Miranda Kempner agreed. For her, County Fair highlights included showing livestock, dying T-shirts in the wash racks and animals getting “loose” during the Round Robin.
“My memories go back to the old fairgrounds,” wrote Linda Kohls Kalenberg. “Could not wait to see if any of my artwork from grade school was displayed, and later I got to take my golden Palomino and ride in front of the grandstand.”
Dee Tepley said she loved seeing and dancing to the music of the Whitesidewalls performing to close out the fair each year.
Karen Gustafson remembers celebrating her twin brother and her birthdays at the fair. “Our mom would bake a cake and bring it along to the fair,” she recalled. “The fair used to be after the State Fair so it was always in September over our Sept. 19 birthday — this would have been in the late 1940s and early 1950s.”
While the country was mired in the Great Depression, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt got people back to work using programs such as the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC, and the Works Progress Administration, or WPA.
The County Fair benefited from the WPA, with extensive construction from 1935 to 1938, at the fairgrounds adjacent to 3M. A new Horticulture building and a combined Fine Arts and 4-H Club building were built under this government program at a cost of approximately $25,000. A new sheep barn was also built during this time period.
In 1954, William B. Hopper had the distinction of having attended every McLeod County Fair since it moved in 1872 to Hutchinson. His attendance added up to 82 fairs and in September 1955, it was 83.
Twice Hopper nearly missed the County Fair. The first time he was living in Minneapolis and pedaled out on his bicycle through the mud. The other time he was visiting San Francisco and resolved to come home pronto when the Hutchinson Leader opined that he would break his long-time record that year.
Hopper was the son of Andrew Hopper, better known as Pony, who was an officer of the famous Home Guards of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. He was also prominent otherwise in the early annals of the town.
Fast forward 125 years and it’s the 150th anniversary of the McLeod County Fair. To celebrate this milestone, admission is free. There is still a charge for grandstand events.
While the times have certainly changed. The spirit is the same. Rather than distributing posters and premium lists by foot and car, the word is spread now via the click on a keyboard. Social media spreads the word fast and furiously. Folks can now do everything online at www.mcleodcountyfair.com. You can register your exhibits, buy tickets to grandstand events and check the daily schedule. Wouldn’t the 1897 executive board be impressed!