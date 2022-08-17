Grover Cleveland was in the White House. Ransom E. Olds founded the Olds Motor Vehicle Company in Lansing Michigan, and Thomas Edison was granted a patent for the Kinetoscope, a precursor of the movie projector, all it 1897.

The year also marked the 25th year of the McLeod County Fair in Hutchinson. It took place Sept. 15-17, 1897. It was reported, a month before, members of the executive committee and others had been traveling far and wide putting up posters, distributing premium lists and other advertising matter until every fence, every barn and every shop window within a radius of 25 miles of Hutchinson tells of the County Fair.

Tags