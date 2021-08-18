It's been said there is "much in Hutch." I would like to change that up a bit this week to say there's "much at the fair."
After a year's hiatus, the McLeod County Fair is back and better than ever. I say this proudly because I know it takes hundreds of volunteers and countless hours generously given throughout the year to make this event happen.
While many of our favorite events are returning — from 4-H and open class animal shows and Grandstand motorsports to Legacy Stage programs — there's new things to talk about too.
The biggest change is the fair schedule. It's gone from the traditional five-day fair to four days — Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 19-22. This means rather than starting on Wednesday afternoon, the County Fair opens at 8:45 a.m. Thursday with a flag-raising ceremony at the main gates. Fair hours are 9 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday, and 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
General gate admission is $7 for age 13 or older, and free for children 12 or younger. People age 80 or older can get a free gate pass. Just ask at the fair office or entrance gate. Parking is free on the fairgrounds. Too far to walk? No problem. Wheelchairs are available through the fair office, call or stop in for assistance. Courtesy golf cart shuttle service is also available to and from parking lots. Golf carts will be making the rounds throughout the lots. When finished at the fair, find one of the shuttle pick-up tents and wait for the next shuttle back to parking.
Another big change is happening to cash drawings. All the action has been moved to Sunday night. Unlike past years, no tickets will be drawn each night of the fair. On Sunday evening, four tickets will be drawn with each winner receiving $1,000 cash prize. The winning ticket must be presented to the fair office by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Ticket numbers will be announced Sunday night, posted on the fair office doors, website and social media.
Also new this year is a sculpture contest. Let your inner artist run wild to create a sculpture with repurposed, reused or recycled materials into something new. For details, visit the County Fair website at mcleodcountyfair.org and click on the "Participate" tab and then contests. Sculptures will be displayed throughout the exhibit buildings.
"This is the first year for it, so we are excited to see what may come," said Casey Walters, fair manager and executive secretary of the McLeod County Agricultural Association.
Another addition this year is a new QR code. It will be posted throughout the fairgrounds. Scan it with your mobile device and you can access the fair schedule. Printed schedules will also be available throughout the fairgrounds, but there is no schedule mailer this year.
A new one-day event is the Freedom Flight POW/MIA hot air balloon that will be at the County Fair on Thursday. The mission of Freedom Flight is to increase public awareness of the POW/MIA issue through the use of hot air balloons. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit freedomflight.org.
MEET THE FARM BABE
Rather than hosting an annual banquet, the McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers are changing things up this year. They've opted to bring the Farm Babe — Michelle Miller — to the McLeod County Fair.
Miller has made a name for herself as a dedicated mythbuster in the food and farming industry. She'll share her passion for agriculture at 11 a.m. Friday in the Corporate Tent.
"I plan on doing a talk on the importance of advocating for ag," Miller said in a phone interview. "I hope to entertain the crowd with laughs and share success stories of times when our industry came together to positively impact change and perspective. The talk will inspire farmers and ag professionals to speak out about what they do, while I’ll also offer communication tips to engage through social media and beyond. I hope my audience walks away feeling inspired to speak up! What farmers do is amazing, they just need the courage and inspiration to talk about it."
Miller, who lives on 17 acres of farmland near Gainesville, Florida, launched the Farm Babe in 2015. A friend shared articles on her Facebook page from a blogger who called herself the "Food Babe." Miller was frustrated because the blogger was more interested in pushing her agenda than in providing accurate information. When Miller posted on her page, she found herself blocked and banned within 30 seconds. As a result, Miller found out she wasn't the only one. In fact, there was a Facebook group called Banned by the Food Babe with nearly 10,000 members. She was inspired to launch her own page, calling it the Farm Babe.
She saw it as an opportunity to talk about what they were doing on the farm and debunk misinformation. Miller thought she might get 1,000 followers, but in the past six years, the Farm Babe has exploded. She now reaches between 2 million and 3 million people per month across her social media platforms of nearly 200,000 followers. As a result, she's developed a full-time career as an international keynote speaker across three continents, a writer and online influencer.
"It just goes to show that sometimes when you stand up for science and what you believe in, it really can pay off," she said.
Ryan Mackenthun, chair of the McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers Association, said he heard her speak at the Minnesota Ag Expo in 2020.
"She talks about real ag and how people are disconnected from real farmers," he said. "There's a lot of misleading ads on TV. She's out to promote the truth about farming."
This isn't all the group is doing at the County Fair. The Corn and Soybean Growers are sponsoring an interactive exhibit in the Commercial Building, too.
"It's open all four days of the fair during commercial building hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m.," Walters said. "It includes an ethanol racer, grain setup, and a tractor cab with games/simulator that shows what it’s like to harvest crops. We will also be adding additional fun kids' activities in the Commercial Building to go along with this exhibit."