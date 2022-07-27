While it is said beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, no one can question the calm and comfort of Hutchinson’s Masonic/West River Park, nestled along the scenic Crow River. This popular greenspace is home to many events, including the 10th annual Minnesota Pottery Festival this weekend.
The two-day event features 35 potters who hail from the Midwest, as well as come from such faraway places as Texas, Georgia and North Carolina. What sets this show apart from other art fairs is that it features only potters, which gives visitors an opportunity to meet the artists and get up close to view their work. It’s a great place to ask questions and learn about the different types of pottery on display. All levels of collectors are welcome, from the experienced to the novice.
While the event features the work of established artists, one of its delights is the recognition of an emerging artist — someone new to the field and who is in the beginning stages of a clay career. This year’s honor goes to Anastasia Speer of Minnetonka. As part of this recognition, her entry fees are waived.
Speer graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2016 and went on to earn a master’s degree in education at the University of Minnesota in 2018. She knew she wanted to pursue an educational role specific to pottery. As a result, you can find Speer teaching youth pottery classes, family and multi-generational workshops at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, along with creating her own work in the studio. Speer’s focus is functional pottery inspired by nature and the world around her. She strives to share an appreciation of the little things with those who use her work.
Also new this year is the festival entrance. The city has directed all events to use the Montana Street entrance. This brings visitors past the Gopher Campfire Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the city’s most popular attractions, to enter the parking area from the east. Signage will direct visitors to the new entrance.
Returning are the Olympics, where artists compete in a variety of activities with the winner announced at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. There are also demonstrations including cooking with clay, as well as the techniques including raku and maiolica.
One question that comes up year after year: Is it family friendly? The answer is yes. With free admission and free parking, it makes it affordable for all. You literally don’t have to spend a dime if you don’t want to. The site also lends itself to families with playground equipment and plenty of space for children to run and play.
If all the walking, talking and shopping makes you hungry, no problem. Mario’s Italian Kitchen and Northern Smoke BBQ will have their food trucks on site. Thirsty? Again, no problem because Crow River Winery and Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., both of Hutchinson, will provide beverages to wet your whistle.
The festival was founded in 2012 by Tom Wirt and Betsy Price, the founders and former owners of Clay Coyote Pottery and Gallery. They started the pottery-only event after participating in a similar festival in Cambridge, Wisconsin.
According to an earlier Leader interview, they sought a balance of pottery styles: woodfire, raku, functional, decorative and high- and low-fired, with the goal for people to see top-notch potters from around the country.
It’s all come true and its founding spirit continues in Price’s daughter, Morgan Baum, who purchased Clay Coyote with her husband, Ian. The next generation moved the festival from its original rural site to Hutchinson’s Masonic/West River Park in 2021. It was a good decision because it allows the festival to grow and provides plenty of easy-to-access parking.
And if you’re wondering how the festival is possible, they are able to do it thanks to the support of agencies such as the Minnesota State Arts Board and Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, as well as more than 60 volunteers who step up and help before, during and after the festival.
Whether you’re a collector, curious or just want to enjoy a Minnesota summer afternoon, the Minnesota Pottery Festival is the place to be. It offers something for all ages and interests.