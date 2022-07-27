While it is said beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, no one can question the calm and comfort of Hutchinson’s Masonic/West River Park, nestled along the scenic Crow River. This popular greenspace is home to many events, including the 10th annual Minnesota Pottery Festival this weekend.

The two-day event features 35 potters who hail from the Midwest, as well as come from such faraway places as Texas, Georgia and North Carolina. What sets this show apart from other art fairs is that it features only potters, which gives visitors an opportunity to meet the artists and get up close to view their work. It’s a great place to ask questions and learn about the different types of pottery on display. All levels of collectors are welcome, from the experienced to the novice.

