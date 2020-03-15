It's as American as apple pie and feels as good as a mother's love.
If you think I'm talking about homegrown values and homespun songs, you're right and we can thank Meredith Willson for it. He's the genius who penned the music, lyrics and the entire script for "The Music Man."
The popular musical opened Friday night on the Main Stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. It's the fifth time it has been produced in CDT's 52-year history. Remarkably, it ties the previous record of the No. 1 audience favorite, "Fiddler on the Roof."
Playing to a full house, the show opens with the wonderful tune "Rock Island." The scene takes place on a train with a group of traveling salesmen debating if the innovations happening in the world help or hinder their profession. In past productions, the actors are typically sitting on a train and performing the scene. Kudos to resident artistic director Michael Brindisi for taking a new and fresh approach. He provided the illusion of a train without showing the actual train. It was a terrific way to open the show and one I appreciated for its cleverness.
If you happened to see "Holiday Inn" or "Mamma Mia," you'll recognize the familiar face of Michael Guber. This time around he's playing the lead role of "Professor" Harold Hill.
Hill is a conman whose con is suckering people into putting up the money for instruments and uniforms to create a boys band. Hill, who can't play a note, takes the money and runs.
When he hears the salesmen talking about the tight-fisted folks in River City, it tweaks his curiosity.
Hill runs into an old friend of his in River City, Marcellus Washburn, who has gone "legit." Marcellus gives his friend the lay of the land — Marion Paroo, the librarian, is the only trained musician in town. He also discovers the latest news is the arrival of a new pool table for the town's billiard hall.
Hmm ...
Building on this tidbit of information, Hill spins a tale of corruption that will follow the arrival of the pool table. In the song "Ya Got Trouble," he lays out exactly what will happen to the town's youth as they are led down the path of iniquity beginning with a pool cue: "I say, first, medicinal wine from a teaspoon, then beer from a bottle and the next thing ya know your son is playin' for money."
How to avoid this dark path? Start a boys band.
Considering the alternative, it's not surprising the townsfolk bought into Hill's recommendation. And as a result, the money rained into Hill's pockets.
One of the scenes that I absolutely loved was the Fourth of July pageant. The mayor's wife, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, played by Michelle Barber, is decked out in a red, white and blue costume. It reminded me so much of the Fourth of July pageants Hutchinson once enjoyed. I come across them every now and again when I'm writing the Looking Back column. More than 100 years ago, folks enjoyed activities such as gunny sack races, orators who gave long speeches and a patriotic play saluting the holiday.
I want to give a shout out to Barber and Keith Rice, who plays her husband Mayor George Shinn. They steal the show with their antics. Both are longtime actors at CDT and their talent shines bright in this production.
Another charming performance that should be mentioned is the male quartet featuring Olin Britt (John-Michael Zuerlein), Oliver Hix (Shad Olsen), Ewart Dunlop (Aleks Knezevich) and Jacey Squires (Evan Tyler Wilson). Mayor Shinn wants these school board members to check Hill's credentials. Hill, ever the clever man, turns them into a talented barbershop quartet. They pop up throughout the production and sing in perfect four-part harmony.
While Hill was able to keep the school board occupied so they were too busy to investigate him, he had a tougher time winning over Marian Paroo. The role is played by Ann Michels, who played Linda Mason in CDT's "Holiday Inn."
Paroo discovers early on that Hill is a flim-flam man, however, she is so pleased with the response of her brother, Winthrop Paroo, to his new coronet that she removes the incriminating evidence.
It's not surprising the past merges into the present at River City. Hill is unmasked when salesman Charlie Cowell shows up. He spills the beans on Hill and the boys band.
In the end, "The Music Man" is a story of redemption. While most of us would view Hill as a bad seed, Brindisi sees him as "sort of a magic man."
"(He's) a person who makes things happen in the sleepy town, bringing it to life," Brindisi said. "Ultimately, what the con artist is selling is hope and belief. Hill gets his foot caught in the door when he realizes he's falling for Marian. As the people in River City are transforming, so is he. And so it can also be for us. There is always hope and belief for a better life, for a better tomorrow. And we can never give up that hope that lives in all of us."