If Dr. Clement Clarke Moore expected to be remembered for posterity, he thought it would be for the Hebrew Dictionary he wrote. Moore would be surprised to learn it was for a poem he penned for his children, "A Visit from St. Nicholas."
It was Edwin Burrows and Mike Wallace, who in their book "A History of New York City to 1898," who called Moore's Christmas poem, "arguably the best-known verses ever written by an American." The poem was originally published anonymously in the Troy Sentinel newspaper on Dec. 23, 1823. Later it was attributed to Moore, who claimed authorship in 1837.
Since then, "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also known as "The Night Before Christmas" and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" has become the most popular holiday poem ever written.
In celebration of Christmas Day, the Leader is publishing the original lyrics of this holiday classic.
— Kay Johnson
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
The children were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;
And mamma in her kerchief, and I in my cap,
Had just settled our brains for a long winter's nap,
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer,
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
With a little old driver, so lively and quick,
I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
"Now, Dasher! now, Dancer! now, Prancer and Vixen!
On, Comet! on, Cupid! on, Donder and Blitzen!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!"
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
As dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky;
So up to the house-top the coursers they flew,
With the sleigh full of Toys, and St. Nicholas too.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As I drew in my head, and was turning around,
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of Toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a peddler just opening his pack.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard of his chin was as white as the snow;
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly,
That shook when he laughed, like a bowlful of jelly.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose;
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,
"Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good-night."