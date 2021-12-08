If your time-honored holiday traditions include a performance of “The Nutcracker,” you won’t have to go out of town to see it. Touch of Grace dance studio in Hutchinson is performing the much-loved ballet this weekend at Hutchinson High School Auditorium.
It was last performed locally by the dance studio in 2019. According to Corinne Olcott, studio founder, teacher and dancer, it was well received.
“There is a hunger in Hutchinson to expand the arts here and I think people really enjoyed it,” she said. “I wasn’t planning on doing this (‘The Nutcracker’) every year because of the amount of effort it takes, so last year we didn’t plan on running it. In a perfect world we would run it every few years, but I really felt people needed something to be excited about this year.”
The 90-minute full-stage production returns with four performances: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Seventy students are participating. In case you’re wondering about the time commitment, auditions were at the end of June and rehearsals started in August with a three-day camp. Since then the cast has practiced almost every weekend from September through November.
Olcott said what sets this production apart from the inaugural event is that the dancers, many of whom were cast in the 2019 ballet, are more familiar with the storyline and the characters they play.
“It’s been really fun seeing these dancers grow into their roles,” she said. “I was part of ‘The Nutcracker’ every year from the age of 9 to 21. I danced everything from Clara to Sugar Plum and everything in between. ‘The Nutcracker’ has a special place in my heart, it always will. I am so thankful for the opportunity to bring this experience to my students, my family, and my community.”
NEW ADULT FACES ON STAGE
New to the cast this year is Olcott, her husband, Steve, and friend Josh Campbell.
“I will actually be playing the part of Drosselmyer,” Corinne said. “I’m so excited about this, to finally be back on stage but with less pressure than when I was dancing these roles professionally. Drosselmeyer is a semi-dancing part, with more emphasis on acting. I’m excited to dust off some rust. I have even convinced my husband to play the role of Mother Ginger. He will share the role with Josh Campbell — they are both hilarious to watch.”
Steve was recruited by his wife to be in the ballet, but he admitted that he has secretly wanted to do this part for years. While he’s never done a ballet before, he’s familiar with being on stage. It’s something he’s done for much of his life performing as a drummer.
“Thankfully it’s not really a dancing role and so I’m safe there,” he said. “Mother Ginger is hilarious and really gets the crowd going, so it’s going to be a blast. All five members of my family are in this production and I’m so excited to look back at this many years from now. It’s going to be really special for me.”
Steve is also enjoying sharing the role with Campbell, describing him as a “great man and a wonderful father.”
“I’m a bit competitive though, so I’m aiming to out-do this guy on stage,” Steve joked.
Campbell said he was recruited for a role in the ballet by Bella, his 11-year-old daughter, who asked him if he would consider a role one night while he was driving her home from dance.
“If you could have seen the look in her eyes when she asked, there was not a chance I could say no,” he said. “Bella is one of four of our children. I have been able to be involved with our other children’s sports through coaching, which I have thoroughly enjoyed. She is very passionate about dance, and I thought this may be one way I could be a part of that world with her for a brief moment.”
Although he readily admitted being in a ballet is “way outside” his comfort zone, it’s going great.
“I had no idea the amount of work that truly went into the production for Corinne, Touch of Grace and all the dancers,” Campbell said. “I was frankly a bit nervous even walking into the studio, but Corinne made me feel right at ease. Steve had his notes to share with me on the role and was kind enough to rehearse first so that I could have an idea of what was expected.”
While ‘The Nutcracker” is an ambitious undertaking, it’s not the dance studio’s largest production. In terms of the number of students, the end-of-the-year ballet and recitals feature 200-300 students and all the Touch of Grace’s instructors.
For those who like to plan ahead, the spring ballet is “A Touch of Neverland,’’ which features Pan and many of the all-time favorite characters associated with this well-known fairytale.
“I chose this ballet ... because it has beautiful music and characters in which I can create more contemporary dances with,” Corinne said “Since ‘The Nutcracker’ is very classical, which I love, it’s fun for the students to partake in a more modern style of ballet.”
In terms of her students’ commitment and rehearsals? “The Nutcracker” takes the prize.
“This is a semi-professional level ballet and these kids have been pushed hard for many months,” Corinne said.
If that isn’t a ringing endorsement of this weekend’s ballet, Corinne’s enthusiasm is. She ticks off reasons to attend, which include the music, dancing, and the set.
“The Nutcracker’ is a story that is entertaining for everyone, no matter what age or gender,” she said. “It’s a classic Christmas story with a thrilling plot line and great dancing. So please think about bringing your family to this show. It would be a great Christmas gift for anyone. It’s a wonderful experience.”