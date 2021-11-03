Hutchinson residents are no strangers to pivoting with the pandemic, and the Hutchinson Center for the Arts did just that in 2020.
A report to the Hutchinson City Council for its Oct. 26 meeting touched on changes the center underwent to continue its mission in uncertain times. For instance, when it was forced to close just as the Annual Youth Art Exhibit was underway, the displays were moved to windows to allow for viewing any time from outside. The lights were left on to attract viewers. In 2021, the exhibit returned to in-person viewing.
The Visual Arts Exhibition Series continued through the pandemic with the gallery open so long as safety protocols were followed. Planned artist receptions became Zoom gallery talks. Through three calls, 70 people were able to meet with artists, including an attendee from Australia.
“An experience not likely to have happened in our pre-Covid world,” said the report.
The Art Kids Drop-in Days and summer studio programs were unable to continue in their usual form, but were transformed into weekly free art kit programs. The kits were delivered to youth eager to share their artistic talent. Nearly 1,000 kits were delivered to area children from the end of April through December 2020. The McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and McLeod Alliance offered pick-up sites as well.
One of the Center for the Arts’ most important events, the Annual Night for the Arts, was canceled. It accounts for 10% of the operating budget.
“CARES funding through the Hutchinson (Economic Development Authority) and a (Paycheck Protection Program) loan forgiveness agreement from Citizen’s Bank helped to reduce the financial loss of this important fundraiser,” the report said. “We look forward to the time when we gather again for an updated and reimagined Annual Night for the Arts.”
In addition to ongoing programming, the Center for the Arts acts as a partner to other groups across Hutchinson.
“We’re a hub for other arts organizations,” said Jill Springer, Center for the Arts Board president.
The Center for the Arts acts as a fiscal agent for grants and fundraising, offers insurance coverage, marketing and public relations, as well as a brick-and-mortar location. Organizations such as the Crow River Area Youth Orchestra, Crow River Singers, Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Photography Club, Hutchinson Theater Company and the No Lines Improv Troupe all realize support.
Executive Director Molly Rivera said Friday that moving forward, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is focusing on its adult programming and working to build a sense of community.
“Right now I’m working on trying to bolster our adult workshops and adult classes,” she said. “I feel like our kids program has been top-notch and really popular. There is a desire in our community for more adult programming.”
Coming up in 2022 is a new open studio program.
“I just got a grant from the Hutchinson Community Foundation,” Rivera said. “Every Saturday for three months we’ll have an open studio.”
Residents are welcome to come. Materials will be supplied for projects such as drawing and painting.
“People can bring their own project to work on. My goal is to build a sense of community around the arts, and I know a lot of people want to be involved,” Rivera said.
The exhibition series will continue, allowing anyone in the Hutchinson area to display in the gallery space.
Overall, the financial statement of the Center, ending on Dec. 31, 2020, shows income of $110,719, the majority of which came from grants ($42,261), city funding ($15,000), donations ($13,693) and banner sales ($17,000).
Expenses were $91,088, the highest of which were salaries ($39,844) and rent and utilities ($29,129). The net income was $19,630. Expenses from the banner project will be realized in 2021.
The report to the City Council also noted total government revenue generated by the arts sector in southwest Minnesota was $3.13 million. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences spent $2.2 million in Hutchinson, according to the report, while artists and creative workers spent $1.7 million in McLeod County.