The field of five candidates running for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3 will be narrowed down to two after the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary election. Incumbent Steve Cook is not running for reelection, which means either John Lofdahl, Brandon Begnaud, Jeff Liestman, Mark Carrigan or Bill Teetzel will take his place.
The Leader sent each candidate a questionnaire with the following seven questions:
Tell us a little about yourself.
Why are you running for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3?
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the Hutchinson City Council today?
What should the role of the Hutchinson government be in growing the city’s tax base?
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the council?
The city’s five-year general fund budget forecast predicts tax levy increases of 4.6 to 6.1 percent may be needed to balance future budgets, and those estimates have been called conservative. What do you think should be done to balance future budgets?
To what issues should Hutchinson City Council pay more attention?
Links to their responses are below.